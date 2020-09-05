Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

NEECA starts energy audit of gas-based captive power plants

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) has initiated an energy audit of gas-based captive power plants (CPPs) through independent consulting firms and has asked power units to schedule a time for the audit.

NEECA Managing Director Dr Sardar Mohazzam wrote a letter to CPPs, requesting them to share a date and time on which the consulting firm can visit the respective unit for audit, and to fill up the online captive power unit information form.

Keeping in mind the decline of natural gas resources with no sizeable gas discoveries, the availability of power in the national grid, and the currently inefficient use of indigenous natural gas, the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE), in its meeting held on June 4, directed the Petroleum Division (Ministry of Energy) to revise efficiency benchmarks of CCPs on its own in consultation with stakeholders as the efficiency of most plants is below 50 per cent.

According to reports, the Petroleum Division, on July 30, assigned the task of promoting the efficient use of fast-declining indigenous natural gas resources to NEECA, as well as directing them to utilise the excess power in the national grid.

Article continues after this advertisement

According to NEECA, it is actively engaged with the Petroleum Division, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and has developed strategic and technical working groups to streamline all the strategic, legal and operational formalities required for smooth execution of energy audit. So far, NEECA has mapped out the geographical and technical profile of 1,141 CPPs in the country. Out of the total, 781 CPPs are operating under the SSGCL and 360 under SNGPL.

Earlier, Petroleum Division submitted proposals in a summary for the consideration of the CCoE.

On August 15, NEECA published an advertisement seeking proposals by private engineering consulting firms for energy audits of gas-based CPPs identified by SNGPL and SSGCL.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleInternational tenders for ML-1 on Sept 12, announces minister
Next articleAre Pakistanis willing to borrow to remodel their homes? Interwood thinks so.
Staff Report

2 COMMENTS

  1. Respected sir, AOA
    The head has to confirm with you which form to take and where to get it.
    I need an energy audit of my company for which I need a form.
    Qamar
    From Habib Rice Product Ltd

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Regional exports post meager 1.8pc growth

Pakistan’s exports to nine regional countries posted a growth of 1.818 per cent while imports from the region grew by nearly 31pc in first...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGRA moves to bring LPG bowsers into regulatory regime

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has moved forward to bring LPG bowsers for transportation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) into the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Minister says 6.5pc GNP growth in current FY highest in 16 years

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said if the expected gross domestic product growth rate of 3.94 per cent for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Wealth creation impossible without industrialisation, says PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said any form of wealth creation in Pakistan’s future is impossible without industrialisation, adding that his government was...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

G7 criticises nations who undermine global trade in rallying cry for...

LONDON: Trade ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations criticised countries who undermine the global trading system and called for democratic states...

Minister says 6.5pc GNP growth in current FY highest in 16 years

Wealth creation impossible without industrialisation, says PM

SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 7pc

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.