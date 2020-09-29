Sign inSubscribe
Agriculture

FAO inaugurates pine nut processing unit in Diamer

By APP

CHILAS: The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), under the project ‘Reversing deforestation and forest degradation in high conservation value chilogoza pine forest in Pakistan’, has inaugurated a pine nut (chilgoza) processing unit in Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

“The project was funded by the Global Environment Fund and implemented under the oversight of the Ministry of Climate Change,” said a press statement issued on Tuesday. “The project is additionally contributing 23 million trees to the Ten Billion Trees Programme of the MoCC.”

In Diamer district, chilgoza pine forest covers an area of around 18,000 hectares. The project has involved the local community within the conservation and protection of forests for value chain development.

“Since the key issue faced by the local community was the lack of access to chilgoza processing unit, the FAO, through the project, installed a chilgoza processing unit at Chilas, covering chilgoza cleaning, grading, roasting, packing and labelling,” the statement read.

Article continues after this advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, FAO Country Representative Mina Dowlatchahi highlighted the significance of the processing unit to ensure more benefits arising from natural resources management. She stated that for the first time in Diamer district, the local people will be able to process their harvest — from grading to packaging and labelling — in one place.

“This will help them obtain a higher price in the market compared to selling cones or unroasted nuts,” said Dowlatchahi. “It is hoped that these economic benefits will increase the efforts and community engagements in chilgoza forest conservation.”

FAO Representative Programme Assistant Dr Aamer Irshad said that the project brings an opportunity to these communities to also learn how to leverage information technology to access high-end markets. This is particularly relevant in times of supply chains disruptions due to Covid-19, he added.

National Project Coordinator Dr Faizul Bari appreciated the cooperation of the forest department for the project, saying forest conservation will help ensure economic sustainability in the area.

“This initiative is much appreciated by local communities as the processing unit will allows them to sell a finished product at a higher price and also will increase the shelf life of roasted nuts up to six months,” he said.

FAO and the forest department representatives jointly inaugurated the unit at Chilas — one of the primary markets of Chilgoza Pine in Gilgit Baltistan — on a pilot basis.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNA speaker assures business community of inclusion in decision-making process
Next articleInflation to remain at 9pc
APP

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Tarin welcomes trust and confidence shown by the business community

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has welcomed the trust and confidence shown by the business community in Pakistan over the...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGRA approves oil transportation tariffs for MFM and KMK pipelines

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has approved the tariffs for Mahmoodkot-Faisalabad-Machike (MFM) pipeline and Karachi-Mahmoodkot (KMK) pipeline for oil transportation and advised...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tarin urges PVMA to cut domestic prices in accordance with international trends

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, urged Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) to bring down prices in the domestic market in...
Read more
ECONOMY

Pakistan’s regional exports increase up to 20.5pc in July FY22

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries witnessed an increase of 20.50 per cent in the first month of the current financial year...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Skardu airport ready to handle int’l flights

ISLAMABAD: As the Civil Aviation Authority (CCA) of Pakistan has upgraded and developed the Skardu Airport to an international airport, the airport in the...

Dawood sees more engineering goods exports from Gujranwala

PayPal launches crypto buying and selling

Emirates ties up with Cemair in interline agreement

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.