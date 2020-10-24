Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistani airline Rayyan Air to charter PIA’s Boeing 777

By TLTP

Rayyan Air, a Pakistani cargo airline, has signed an agreement with Pakistan International Airline to charter one of its Boeing 777 for its cargo operations.

Rayyan Air will operate cargo flights using this 777 from Pakistan mainly Islamabad to Urumqi in China. The aircraft will be used by Rayyan Air for four months.

Rayyan Air has an air operator certificate alongside a charter licence for passenger, cargo, and charter operations. PIA will provide one of its Boeing 777 which is likely to be AP-BMH, AP-BGK, or AP-BGJ.

The story has been corrected. The name of the airline was mistakenly reported as Ryanair.   

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEight more trains to be privatised from Nov 12
Next articleWeekly inflation drops 0.23pc
TLTP

13 COMMENTS

  2. The Ryanair may have entered into an agreement with a Chinese company to transport goods from Pakistan to China. This is embarrassing because the Chinese company instead of assigning such deal directly to Pakistan’s Airline, choosed an Irish Airline. The Irish Airline shall thus get benefits of the business. If PIA would had got the business directly, it must have been getting more benefits. The issue needs to be probed in to by the responsible office that why the National Carrier failed to fetch the business

  3. Yes
    As because when PAKISTAN AND CHINA have the best friendship and always support specifically CHINA, hence , it must be throughout probed that is there any kind of dirty involvement of money, kick back or commission etc etc.???

    • While working at different Oil & Gas Fields with Chinese Engineers and Professional, I don’t think so that China and Pakistan are Best Friends. Just Business.

  4. There is nothing between china and Pakistan what your saying dear friendship and all that shit china always do business and we do always friendship and on the other hand my brother was that pia deserve this contract directly so they know that PIA and specially Pakistani’s need danda do things like so that’s the reason this contract is coming from through someone else not directly from china because china always does the business

  5. This is not good for Pakistan. The contract should directly be given to PIA. PTI govt is sleeping they are in govt for nothing. These selected are bow down before establishment.

  7. Bhai only dry fruit will be upliffted from the country in these aircrafts nothing else china deal all dry fruit clean n pack in china and export all over tge world we are just watchi8n clapping and begging for dollars through banking chanel
    Intelegence at its max in tbis foolish govt

  10. Otherside of this deal shud be seen from
    Operation point of view;atleast PIA plane will be
    utilized &will bring some revenue to PIA as well.
    Some thing is better than nothing.This is start
    ,you never know how much further it is going
    to expand?There is lot of potential for utilizing
    available PIA Cargo routes on PIA code.CEO
    PIA has offered cargo routes of PIA to all Pakistani Operators last year when he met
    all Pakistani oprators.It is a good offer for
    Pakistan Aviators.

  11. Rayan is a Pakistan airline and they have been operating chartered flights ex Pakistan to multiple foreign destinations since long.

  12. How can this be possible because
    Ap BGJ or APBHX or any of the
    PIA 777 have not had the P2F conversion
    They do have the main deck cargo door.
    I can assure you because I was loading
    And unloading cargo and baggage from
    These aircraft at London Heathrow
    From 2010 to 2015

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt to amend clause to bar FBR from arresting tax evaders: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has agreed to amend the clauses pertaining to arrest of tax evaders in the finance bill. While giving the briefing...
Read more
HEADLINES

SCCI, BoI to form joint working group to resolve business issues

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Board of Investment (BoI) Islamabad have decided to form a joint working group to resolve the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt plans steps to tackle poverty

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has planned some initiatives to end poverty and hunger like investing in green and sustainable agricultural infrastructure to shorten the value chains,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt raises over Rs1tr through T-bills

The government on Wednesday raised Rs1.096 trillion through auction of treasury bills and Rs70bn through Pakistan Investment Bonds. However, the cut-off yields on all the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt raises over Rs1tr through T-bills

The government on Wednesday raised Rs1.096 trillion through auction of treasury bills and Rs70bn through Pakistan Investment Bonds. However, the cut-off yields on all the...

Johnson warns EU of ‘steps’ over Northern Ireland Brexit trade

AGP launches audit management information system 

SBP has slashed IBFT charges on small transactions and JazzCash and EasyPaisa are worried

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.