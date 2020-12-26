Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan Oilfields’ new discoveries underscore country’s dwindling reserves

As domestic reserves decline, Pakistan will become increasingly dependent on imported natural gas, unless the country decides to move off hydrocarbons altogether

Profit
By Profit

At first glance, it looks promising. In a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on December 18, Pakistan Oilfields Ltd announced its new oil and gas discoveries. 

A quick summary: on March 5, Pindori D&P, which is run by Pakistan Oilfields, tested hydrocarbons from its development well Pindori-10, which is in Rawalpindi. (Pakistan Oilfields has 35% share in Pindori D&P, while the state-owned Oil and Gas Development Company has a 50% share, and Attock Oil has a 15% share).

The actual drilling of Pindori-10 started in January 2019, and achieved target depth at 13,701 feet. At first, the initial flow was about 832 barrels of oil per day, with a maximum flow of 1,103 barrels per day (bpd), and 2.76 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of gas, with a maximum flow of 2.96 mmcfd.

However, by the middle of this year, production had slowed down, due to the water production in the Lockhart formation, and consequently production fell to 42 barrels of oil per day, and 0.079 mmcfd of gas. 

So on September 25, 2020, a rig workover was started at the Pindori-10 well, to test shallower formations in an attempt to increase production from the field.

 

Profit
Profit

3 COMMENTS

  1. Oil exploration is necessary as regional politics shift against Pakistan’s interest. Self-reliance is but a big unanswerable question. Who would? or would they?
    In reaching the mammoth-sized economy state, before the dragon sets its foot in Pakistan, self reliance can be achieved if we look into these sectors –
    > Oil & Gas
    > Tech – specifically Apps, Fintech, Banking
    > Manufacturing – specially the automotive, which is being explored
    > Microchip industry
    > Steel & Iron manufacturing
    > Life-stock & Fruit farming, Fish Farming, Saffron farming
    > Agriculture
    > Hydro-based Power manufacturing
    > Mineral mining

    These are some areas which do need serious thought and there’s mega revolutionary scope.

  2. I would add, to the above comment, the following:

    1. Reduce reliance on oil furnace power stations even if it means using coal in the short term. The new dams and solar will greatly assist in this goal when they come on stream.

    2. Improve electricity distribution and reduce line losses. This will make better use of the capacity we generate. Make use of batteries to store any excess electricity when unused so the national grid can be supplemented when demand is high. Tesla made such a facility for a state in Australia.

    3. Induct new gas and oil storage facilities so that the country can buy excess oil and gas when the prices are low.

    4. Stipulate that all new housing societies and commercial factories and shopping areas utilise wind and solar to generate some their own electricity requirements. Use batteries to store any unused electricity.

    5. Rigorous implementation of the EV policy to reduce the use of Diesel, LNG and petrol in all vehicles. Invest in a charging infrastructure and invite the public sector to tender such recharging stations.

    6. R&D in battery technology and EV manufacturing to produce indigenous EVs.

  3. Why are we still looking for oil when world is already shifting to green energy. Problem with Pakistan is that we are always one step behind

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

