Pakistan Oilfields’ new discoveries underscore country’s dwindling reserves

At first glance, it looks promising. In a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on December 18, Pakistan Oilfields Ltd announced its new oil and gas discoveries.

A quick summary: on March 5, Pindori D&P, which is run by Pakistan Oilfields, tested hydrocarbons from its development well Pindori-10, which is in Rawalpindi. (Pakistan Oilfields has 35% share in Pindori D&P, while the state-owned Oil and Gas Development Company has a 50% share, and Attock Oil has a 15% share).

The actual drilling of Pindori-10 started in January 2019, and achieved target depth at 13,701 feet. At first, the initial flow was about 832 barrels of oil per day, with a maximum flow of 1,103 barrels per day (bpd), and 2.76 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of gas, with a maximum flow of 2.96 mmcfd.

However, by the middle of this year, production had slowed down, due to the water production in the Lockhart formation, and consequently production fell to 42 barrels of oil per day, and 0.079 mmcfd of gas.