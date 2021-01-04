Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Hafeez Shaikh directs PC to present all privatisation plans within one week

Avatar
By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Finance and Revenue Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has directed the Privatization Commission to present the privatization/management contracts plan of all entities within a week.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) on Monday.

Energy Minister Omar Ayub, Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Special Assistant to PM on Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, Board of Investment Chairman Atif Bokhari, State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir and other senior officials also participated in the meeting.

The Privatization Division briefed the CCoP regarding privatization status of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL). Different scenarios were presented before the committee for changing the capital structure i.e. debt-equity ratio of NPPMCL.

After detailed discussion, the chair directed the PC to accelerate the privatization/management contracts of all entities, saying that an implementation plan may be presented before the CCoP within a week to proceed further.

He also directed the sub-committee constituted for the NPPMCL to finalize its recommendations and place it before the CCoP accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Finance Division tabled a summary regarding the shareholding structure of Pakistan Credit Guarantee Company (PCGC). The ECC had already endorsed the proposal regarding the same on 24th December 2020. The subject matter was placed before CCoP for further deliberation prior to ratification by the cabinet.

After due deliberation, Hafeez Shaikh directed the Law Division to provide its input in consultation with the Finance Division, Economic Affairs Division (EAD) and State Bank of Pakistan for consideration in the next meeting.

Previous articleThe Bhutto legacy
Next articleGen Bajwa, Khalilzad discuss Afghan reconciliation process
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Tax reforms in tobacco sector imperative for revenue growth: SDPI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has relatively low taxes on cigarettes, which not only sabotages authorities' efforts of curbing the habit of smoking, but also leads to...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

FBR appoints focal person to resolve cases worth Rs647bn in Sindh 

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed a focal person for early resolution of 5,160 cases worth Rs647 billion lying pending in...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Cabinet likely to assign additional charge of AEDB CEO tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is likely to assign the additional responsibility of chief executive officer of Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) to an officer from...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTCL awarded Rs3bn contracts to provide connectivity to interior Sindh 

ISLAMABAD: The Universal Service Fund (USF) has awarded contracts for two Optic Fiber Cable (OFC) projects, worth approximately Rs3 billion, to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited...
Read more
Agriculture

Bank of Punjab, NCMCL join hands for EWR project to support farmers against storage of agri commodities

KARACHI: The Bank of Punjab (BoP) and Naymat Collateral Management Limited (NCMCL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the development of Electronic...
Read more
HEADLINES

It’s official: IKEA is not coming to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Refuting what the Pakistan's ambassador in Germany claimed about IKEA "entering the Pakistani market", the company on Monday officially confirmed to Profit that "it...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Interior minister grieves with Hazara community, vows justice

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Monday visited the protesting families of the 11 coal miners belonging to the minority Shia Hazara community who...

Tax reforms in tobacco sector imperative for revenue growth: SDPI

Gen Bajwa, Khalilzad discuss Afghan reconciliation process

Hafeez Shaikh directs PC to present all privatisation plans within one week

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.