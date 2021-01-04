Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

Islamabad residents breathed unhealthy air in December last year: EPA

Avatar
By APP
Pic28-003 ISLAMABAD: Dec28-A stunning view of Federal capital from Margalla Hills, have attraction for Nature Lovers. ONLINE PHOTO by Sultan Bashir

ISLAMABAD: The air quality in the federal capital was recorded unhealthy throughout December last year due to high pollution level, affecting the people especially patients of lungs and heart diseases, according to a report issued by the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Sunday.

According to the report, the particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5), a hazardous ambient air pollutant which can cause chronic respiratory diseases and premature deaths, was recorded higher than the safer limits.

The PM2.5 not only exceeded the National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 35 micrograms per cubic metre, but also surpassed the World Health Organization’s (WHO) standard of 20 micrograms per cubic metre.

The report revealed that the average PM2.5 was recorded 57.66 micrograms per cubic metre whereas sulphur dioxide was recorded 34.6 micrograms per cubic metre and nitrogen dioxide was 24.19 against the NEQS of 120 micrograms per cubic metre and 80 micrograms per cubic metre respectively.

The air quality data was recorded through calibrated air quality monitors. As the monitors were both fixed and mobile, accurate air quality data was received.

The EPA official said that due to dry weather, the air quality was recorded unhealthy with the large quantity of particulate matter of 2.5 microns above the NEQS limit.

She added that it was the calculating limit of air pollutants into the atmosphere. The PM2.5 is the unhealthiest environmental pollutant and it can cause chronic respiratory diseases and premature deaths as it can easily penetrate into human blood through lungs’ cells.

To a question, she said that sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide are released from industrial emissions and car engines at different concentrations, which accumulate into the ambiance causing air pollution.

The air pollution was also recorded high during the month of November last year, where the PM2.5 was recorded maximum, beyond 60 micrograms per cubic metre.

She added that the EPA is making all-out efforts to control air pollution. The industrial units and brick kilns were strictly inspected and sealed on violating environmental laws.

The health experts advised the citizens to wear face masks or coverings, avoid unnecessary prolonged exertion outdoors and immediately contact a health physician or doctor in case of serious respiratory issue.

Previous articleShehbaz imprisoned for past 100 days without proven guilty of corruption: Marriyum
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Shehbaz imprisoned for past 100 days without proven guilty of corruption: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that the party’s President Shehbaz Sharif is behind bars for past 100 days...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM’s negative politics rejected by people: Firdous

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information and Culture Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 claims Islamabad pathologist Dr Burki’s life; 154 docs die so far

ISLAMABAD: Another doctor on Sunday succumbed to deadly novel coronavirus in Islamabad after days of battling for his life on the ventilator, raising the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Coronavirus kills 53, infects 2,272 in a day: NCOC

Ministry plans vaccinators’ training; more Punjab areas go under lockdown ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic claimed 53 more lives during the last twenty-four hours, lifting the...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Punjab ready to take back rights’: PML-N resorts to ethnic politics

--Maryam Nawaz says unless Punjab stands up, things will not change BAHAWALPUR: Kicking off the second phase of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rallies, Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Balochistan urges ECP to postpone Pishin by-poll on security, weather issues

QUETTA: The government of Balochistan has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) requesting it to postpone by-election on a provincial assembly...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment PT

CITY NOTES: If Khawaja Asif was keeping wickets…

The loss of Pakistan to New Zealand was part of the game, though it was inconsiderate, what with the kaptaan being up against it...

Covid-19 claims Islamabad pathologist Dr Burki’s life; 154 docs die so far

Coronavirus kills 53, infects 2,272 in a day: NCOC

License to Kill?

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.