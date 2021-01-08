PCB announces schedule for PSL 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the schedule for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

According to the PCB’s statement, Karachi Kings will begin from where they finished their successful PSL 2020 campaign, by taking on 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators in the opening fixture of the 2021 edition at Karachi’s National Stadium on February 20.

The tournament will last a little more than a month and conclude on March 22 with its final here at Gaddafi Stadium.

To ensure health and safety of all the participants in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, only Karachi and Lahore will host the matches, while Rawalpindi and Multan, which had hosted matches in the 2020 edition, will miss out this time.

Article continues after this advertisement

PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid said, “We are delighted to announce the schedule of our marquee event, HBL PSL, which for the second successive season will be held in Pakistan in its entirety.

“We had to make the tough decision to limit matches to Karachi and Lahore. This decision has been taken in the larger interest of the event, participants, and country. We want to limit the unnecessary exposure of the players as much as practically possible so that the players can operate in a safe and healthy environment,” he added.

“The crowds in Multan and Rawalpindi were awesome last year and we owe a big thanks to them for their contribution in making the 2020 edition a resounding success. I am sure when life returns to normal, the two cities will get their share of matches as the PCB remains committed and determined to stage matches of the league at as many venues as possible,” Hamid further said.

As per the schedule, the PCB has divided the 2021 edition into two legs. The first leg will start in Karachi on February 20 and end on March 7 while the second will begin in Lahore from March 10 and conclude with the final on March 22. Total 34 matches will be played during the edition.

The participation of fans inside the stadiums will be decided at a later date.