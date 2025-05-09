Pakistan moves remaining PSL matches to Dubai, India’s IPL awaits govt advice

India’s cricket board considers suspending IPL amid the rising tensions, sources claim

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will move its remaining matches to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the wake of Pakistan’s ongoing conflict with India, the country’s cricket board chief Mohsin Naqvi said on Friday.

Thursday’s PSL match in Rawalpindi was postponed amid escalating hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbours, and Naqvi said the decision to move the last eight games was made to ensure players avoid “possible reckless targeting”.

Across the border, India’s cricket board is considering suspending the Indian Premier League (IPL) amid the rising tensions, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

IPL organisers have said they are awaiting government advice before determining the fate of the remainder of the hugely popular Twenty20 tournament.

“The PCB has always stood by the position that politics and sports need to be kept apart,” Naqvi, also Pakistan’s interior minister, said in a statement.

“As a responsible organisation that has overcome adversities repeatedly and ensured that the game of cricket flourishes, it was important for us to ensure the mental well-being of all players participating in the PSL.”

India’s cricket board (BCCI) has moved Sunday’s IPL match in Dharamsala, near the Pakistan border, to Ahmedabad in the west. A match at the same venue in the northern city was abandoned midway due to what officials said was a power failure.

Vice president Rajeev Shukla said they were waiting for government advice on Friday.

“The situation is changing day by day,” Shukla told the Indian Express newspaper.

“We will do whatever we are told and inform all stakeholders. At the moment, our priority is the safety of all players, fans and other stakeholders.”

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had told Reuters on Thursday that the IPL’s foreign players were “comfortable” to continue playing. He did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

The two countries have been clashing since India struck multiple locations in Pakistan on Wednesday in the aftermath of a deadly attack in its occupied Kashmir region last month, in which it said Islamabad was involved.

Pakistan denied the accusation but both countries have exchanged cross-border firing and shelling and sent drones and missiles into each other’s airspace since then, with nearly four dozen people dying in the violence.