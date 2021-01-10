Sign inSubscribe
Explosion hurts four in Turbat

By Staff Report

QUETTA: At least four people received injuries in an explosion in Turbat’s Cinema bazaar in Balochistan on Sunday, police officials confirmed.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Turbat for medical treatment.

Police and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel cordoned off the area and started a probe.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by militants seeking to target an FC check post, a police official said.

The attack comes less than three months after a soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom and three others suffered injuries in an attack on a patrolling party of security forces near the Jhaki post in Turbat.

The terrorists had opened fire on the security forces’ patrolling party some 35-kilometer southeast of Turbat.

During the ensuing exchange of fire, Lance Naik Waseem Ullah was martyred and three other soldiers suffered injuries, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Staff Report

