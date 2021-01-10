Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

Pakistan urges US to reserve concerns on India’s aiding, abetting terrorism

Avatar
By Staff Report
In this photograph taken on January 1, 2015, security personnel escort Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi (C) as he leaves the court after a hearing in Islamabad. AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday encouraged the United States State Department to reserve its concerns for the active aiding and abetting of terrorist activities by India.

The Foreign Office (FO) issued a sharp rebuke to the US State Department’s statement on the conviction of Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, one of the alleged founders of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Lakhvi was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs300,000 in a terror financing case by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore.

The US State Department said in its statement that Lakhvi’s “crimes go far beyond financing terrorism”. “Pakistan should further hold him accountable for his involvement in terrorist attacks, including the Mumbai attacks,” it added.

Responding to the US State Department’s statement, the FO emphasised that Pakistan “is fully abiding by its own statutes and fulfilment of its international obligations”.

“The investigations, prosecutions and subsequent convictions, through due process, are a reflection of the effectiveness of Pakistan’s legal system which operates independently of any extraneous factors or influences.”

The FO stressed that the legal process in the Mumbai case remains stalled due to India’s reluctance to send over witnesses for cross-examination in the Pakistani court.

“The State Department is encouraged to reserve its concern for the active aiding, abetting, planning, promoting, financing and execution of terrorist activities by India for which sufficient irrefutable evidence has already been provided,” it asserted.

It may be noted here that India had also questioned the timing of the action against Lakhvi and linked it to the upcoming Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting.

However, the FO on Saturday rejected the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ statement and stressed that New Delhi has “no locus standi to comment on the independent judicial mechanisms of Pakistan”.

“In this regard, the only ‘compliance’ that interests Pakistan is abiding by its own statutes and fulfilment of its international obligations,” read the FO statement.

“India’s assertions to link Pakistan’s due legal process with FATF are unfortunate. It is yet another Indian attempt to politicise FATF and use its processes against Pakistan.” It reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to impartiality, confidentiality, and the technical nature of the FATF process.

The ministry recommended New Delhi to “put its own house in order and rein in its terror infrastructure that is aimed at destabilising India’s neighbouring countries in order to fulfil the extremist agenda of the RSS-BJP regime”.

“We also expect the UN counter-terrorism bodies to proceed on the basis of concrete evidence provided by Pakistan; urge India to renounce the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy and play their part in securing the dismantling of the Indian terrorist infrastructure,” it added.

Previous articleBritain is ‘gung ho’ about world role after Brexit: UN envoy
Next articleEfforts to restore electricity underway: minister
Avatar
Staff Report

1 COMMENT

  1. Searching one’s own soul is what majority of people do not do, so do the “European Terrorists”. Do we hear about the “European Terrorists” ? No. Why? Scarcity of credibility. But who informed the people of the world about the “European Terrorism”? The honest and credible people among the Europeans. There are just too many out there.
    They told the world that the “European Terrorists” have been going round the world terrorising, murdering and stealing from the people throughout the world including the European people since the last 550 years until this day. The “European Terrorists” have the cheek to cast their stones on others without searching their own soul. Then they will also claim to be in the following of the Asian holy man and one of the messengers of Lord God, Jesus.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Giving Opp NRO would be easy, but ‘disastrous for Pakistan’, says PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing the media on Sunday, said that he could make his own life easier by offering the opposition a...
Read more
NATIONAL

First polio drive of 2021 to vaccinate 40mn children

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The first polio vaccination drive of 2021 will begin on Monday and immunise some 40 million children under the age of five against...
Read more
NATIONAL

Broadsheet LLC seeks additional $1.18mn from NAB counsel

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) counsel received a letter from Broadsheet LLC that both confirmed the receipt of $28.7 million at the law agency,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hearing in Shahzeb Khan murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will take up on Monday the petitions of a suspect and his accomplices against the conviction in the headline-grabbing...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC to take up PPP leader’s bail request

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will take up the bail petition of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Monday. A three-member bench...
Read more
NATIONAL

Explosion hurts four in Turbat

QUETTA: At least four people received injuries in an explosion in Turbat's Cinema bazaar in Balochistan on Sunday, police officials confirmed. The injured were shifted...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World Business News

Saudi cut to boost oil market de-stocking, even as demand falters

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s voluntary oil production cut is expected to bring the oil market into deficit for most of 2021 even as new lockdowns...

Northern Ireland-Britain supply chain at risk of collapse, hauliers warn

Imran Khan

Giving Opp NRO would be easy, but ‘disastrous for Pakistan’, says PM

First polio drive of 2021 to vaccinate 40mn children

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.