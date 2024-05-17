Eight entities submit Statements of Qualification for PIA privatisation, says ministry 

The Ministry of Privatisation announced that it has received Statements of Qualification for privatisation process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from eight entities following the closure of the expression of interest submission period at 4 pm on Friday.

Federal Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the extended time for submitting offers for the privatization of PIA has ended and so far the Privatization Commission (PC) has received Expressions of Interest (EOIs) from eight major business groups.

He said that these EOIs have been submitted by these business groups in the form of individuals and consortiums and now the Privatization Commission will conduct the pre-qualification process as per the rules and regulations of the PC Ordinance 2000.

According to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Privatisation, Fly Jinnah, Air Blue Limited, Habib Corporation, Sardar Ashraf D. Baloch, Shanxi CIG Limited (China), and Gerry’s International Private Limited are among those who have submitted offers so far.

Similarly, the Consortium Led by Younas Brothers Holdings (Private), the Consortium Led by Pak Ethanol, and the Consortium Led by Blue World City have also shown their Expression of Interest.

Federal Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan said that these eight entities have submitted their Statement of Qualification and Expression of Interest within the stipulated time and now the Privatization Commission would invite the eligible institutions for the next stage of the bidding process.