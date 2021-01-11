Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

SC admits Meesha’s appeal against LHC dismissal of harassment claim

Avatar
By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday accepted for preliminary hearing a request from singer Meesha Shafi against a Lahore High Court (LHC) order in her sexual harassment claim against singer-turned-actor Ali Zafar.

In October 2019, the high court turned down Shafi’s petition challenging the Punjab ombudsperson (Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace) and the governor’s decision to dismiss her claim against Zafar on “technical grounds”.

The ombudsperson’s office had maintained since she and Zafar “did not have an employer-employee relationship”, the case could not be heard in that forum under the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010.

Shafi had initially filed a complaint accusing Zafar of harassment with the provincial ombudsperson before being rejected and appealing against the decision before the Punjab governor, whom her legal team considered the competent authority to review any decisions made by the ombudsperson.

However, the governor upheld the original decision in July 2018, dismissing her request on “technical grounds”.

During Monday’s hearing, the singer was granted leave, meaning the court will be deliberate if her claim and nature of her association with Zafar at the time come under the workplace harassment law.

The plaintiff while recalling the high court’s take on the nature of the relationship between Shafi and Zafar questioned that “[since] there are also instances of students [enrolled] at educational institutions being harassed and they [students] are not employed by the institutions, would it [any such complaint] not merit a trial?”

The counsel insisted that the LHC and the provincial ombudsmen did not “properly review the law”.

After hearing the arguments, the court remarked that the points raised by the petitioner must be reviewed, and clubbed the case with the suo motu notice taken to define sexual harassment, also pending in the court.

Issuing notices to respondents, Ali Zafar and Punjab Advocate General Ahmad Awais, the court adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

In December, a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) inquiry found Shafi and eight others “guilty” of running a vilification campaign on social media against Zafar and asked the trial court to start its proceedings against them.

The agency’s Lahore cybercrime wing submitted an interim challan before the court of a special judge central in the FIR registered on the complaint filed against the accused by Zafar.

In the interim challan, the FIA said: “During the course of investigation so far Meera Shafi alias Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar, Maham Javaid, Leena Ghani, Haseemus Zaman, Fariha Ayub, Syed Faizan Raza, Humna Raza and Ali Gul Pir have been found guilty in this case as per available oral and documentary evidences.”

“However, the complainant recorded his statement in favour of Hamna Raza to the extent of accepting her apology, thus she is not required in the investigation furthermore.”

The FIA said Shafi posted defamatory and false allegations of sexual harassment against Zafar on April 19, 2018, but she failed to produce any witnesses before it in favour of her allegations.

The other suspects also failed to provide evidence in favour of the direct allegations posted by them on social media.

Previous articleSBP governor announces ‘good news’ for markets over restarting IMF programme
Next articleIndia’s top court chides government over impasse with protesting farmers
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ISPR chief addresses press conference

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar is addressing a press conference in General Headquarters, Rawalpindi. At the Start of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC seeks case record in Shahzeb murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the petitioners to submit the case record in a proper arrangement as it resumed hearing in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senior Afghan leader to arrive in Islamabad today

KABUL/ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Karim Khalili, former Afghan vice-president and Afghan High Peace Council chairman, will arrive in Islamabad today on a three-day visit, the Ministry...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Responsibility, precautions’ imperative to counter Covid-19: minister

ISLAMABAD: With the second wave of the coronavirus running rampant, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday once again urged...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM expresses sorrow over Seth Abid’s demise

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned businessman Seth Abid Hussain. In a condolence message on his...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sanjrani to write to int’l parliamentarians about human rights violations in IOK

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has said that he would write to over 56,000 parliamentarians across the world to seek their attention for ending rising...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

SBP governor announces ‘good news’ for markets over restarting IMF programme

ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir has said that Pakistan is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to put...

SC seeks case record in Shahzeb murder case

Oil prices fall on renewed coronavirus concerns as China cases mount

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.