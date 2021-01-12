Five arrested for rape, murder of minor girl

KHAIRPUR: Sindh police on Tuesday arrested five individuals on charges of rape and murder of a minor girl in the province’s Khairpur district.

Seven-year-old Momina Larik, working as a domestic help in Pirjo Goth, was reported on Monday to be killed after being raped. Her body was found in a banana orchard in Hadal Shah village.

Following the news of the incident, a case was registered against three unidentified persons on the complaint of the victim’s father, the police said.

The police shifted the body to the Taluka Headquarters hospital, where a doctor confirmed the minor was raped before being strangled to death.

The incident created panic among the locals, who protested the latest gruesome incident of child abuse and demanded that the rapist be arrested.