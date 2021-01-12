Sign inSubscribe
World

India arrests man ‘honey trapped by ISI’

News Desk
By News Desk

India’s Crime Inspection Department (CID) has arrested a man accused of leaking sensitive information to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) after being lured with photos of naked women and seductive conversations, India Today reported.

Satyanarayan Paliwal, 42, a resident of Jaisalmer city of Rajasthan state was arrested last week under the Official Secrets Act on charges of spying, officials said.

During interrogation, Paliwal said that women, who spoke to him allegedly on behalf of ISI, would often share naked photos in exchange for more information about the Indian Army’s movement in border areas and the Pokhran firing range, a remote location in the Thar desert region.

The accused said he got greedy and started sending more sensitive information about the Indian Army to the agency for more such photos and long conversations.

He also told investigators that he was in contact with these women via a fake account on social media. He used the same account to send confidential information across the border.

Intelligence officials said that Paliwal had been in touch with ISI for a long time via social media accounts and was honey-trapped for critical information.

The officials said that the accused was being watched for some time and many army-related documents were found in his mobile phone when he was detained.

Previous articleHouse speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

WASHINGTON: Poised to impeach, the United States House sped ahead with plans to oust President Donald Trump from office, warning he is a threat...
Read more
World

China reports biggest daily Covid-19 case jump in over 5 months

SHANGHAI/BEIJING: Mainland China saw its biggest daily increase in Covid-19 cases in over five months, the country’s health authority said on Monday, as new...
Read more
World

India’s top court chides government over impasse with protesting farmers

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court on Monday criticised the government for failing to break a deadlock with farmers protesting against reforms of the agricultural...
Read more
World

Still hoping: Indonesians await news of relatives on missing plane

JAKARTA: “Bye bye family. We’re heading home for now,” Ratih Windania posted on Instagram from Jakarta’s airport with pictures of three laughing children and...
Read more
World

Trump remains defiant amid calls to resign

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump enters the last days of his presidency isolated and shunned by former allies and members of his own party as...
Read more
World

US to designate Yemen’s Houthi movement as foreign terror group: sources

RIYADH/WASHINGTON: The United States plans to designate Yemen’s Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organisation, three sources familiar with the matter said, a move...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.