Peace in Pakistan hinges upon peaceful Afghanistan: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan.

The Army Chief was talking to Chairman Hizb-e-Wahadat Islami Afghanistan Mohammad Karim Khalili, who called on him at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The army chief said that a stable and prosperous Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbours is in Pakistan’s national interest, reported the military’s media wing.

According to the ISPR, matters of mutual interest, peace and stability in the region, connectivity, and current developments in the Afghan peace process were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the positive role played by Pakistan for Afghan peace as well as the Army Chief’s vision on future of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, said the ISPR.

Earlier, the Afghan delegation held a meeting with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss matters of mutual interest including the Pakistan-brokered United States-Taliban peace talks.

The delegation, led by former Afghan president Muhammad Karim Khalili, is on a three-day visit to Pakistan. The delegation would be meeting top leadership of the country under an initiative from Pakistan to reach out to political leadership in Afghanistan to forge a common understanding on the Afghan peace process and deepen people-to-people linkages.

During the meeting, Qureshi reiterated Islamabad’s stance that there was no military solution to the long-running Afghan conflict, saying only political dialogue could resolve the conflict.

Welcoming the progress made during the on-again, off-again intra-Afghan talks, Qureshi expressed optimism about the second round of talks being held in Doha.

He emphasised that the regional peace was linked to the stability in Afghanistan and expressed satisfaction over the progress in intra-Afghan dialogue, saying it provides a unique opportunity to the Afghan leadership which must be seized for peace in the country.

Qureshi regretted that India is acting as a spoiler in Afghanistan and we have presented irrefutable evidence in this regard before the world community.

The foreign minister shared that the government was taking concrete steps for the promotion of bilateral relations between the two countries, adding that Pakistan has also introduced a new visa policy to facilitate the Afghans.

Khalili thanked the foreign minister for hosting the Afghan refugees over the last many decades and praised Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process.