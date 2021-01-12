Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

NEPRA to probe Saturday power blackout

News Desk
By News Desk

The Natio­nal Electric Power Regula­tory Authority (NEPRA) will constitute a high-powered committee to look into the 14 hour blackout from Saturday.

The fact-finding committee will comprise the power regulator’s top professionals and renowned protection engineers from the private sector, and will be required to give recommendations to avoid such incidents in future.

During the 14 hour blackout, the regulator received reports of 26 deaths due to electrocution, out of which, 14 deaths were due to negligence by the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

NEPRA received these after it had constituted a two-member investigation committee under Section 27A of the Nepra Act 1997 to visit the relevant areas.

As such, NEPRA has imposed a Rs13 million fine on PESCO after having determined that PESCO had failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant code and manual.

Moreover, Pesco also failed to report fatalities immediately to Nepra in a prescribed manner as envisaged under Nepra Performance Standards (Distribution) Rules, 2005.

While the government itself has not ordered an investigation into the incident, the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has also constituted its own four-member committee to look into the reasons behind the blackout. NTDC General Manager (GM) North Malik Javed Mehmood would convener of the committee, while GM (Technical) Ghulam Abbas Memon, Chief Engineer (CE) (PO&C) Atif Mujeeb Usmani and CE (Network) would work as members.

Previous articleKhalili, Qureshi discuss Afghan peace process
Next articleIndia’s top court suspends implementation of new farm laws
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

AJK president rejects India’s dream of turning Kashmir into Hindu Rashtra

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has categorically stated that the Indian dream of turning the disputed territory into a Hindu...
Read more
NATIONAL

Witnesses, court received threats during Pearl murder trial, SC told

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was informed on Tuesday that the trial court, which heard slain American journalist Daniel Pearl's case, and its witnesses received...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC directs PMC to resolve students’ problems on MDCAT

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to resolve the problems faced by the students regarding the Medical and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Inter-ministerial committee formed after Broadsheet controversy

An inter-ministerial committee has been formed to probe the Broadsheet LLC scandal after videos of the firm's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kaveh Moussavi surfaced...
Read more
NATIONAL

Khalili, Qureshi discuss Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Afghanistan's Hizb-e-Wahdat-e Islami called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in Islamabad on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lyari warlord Uzair Baloch acquitted in murder case

KARACHI: A district and sessions court in Karachi on Tuesday acquitted notorious Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch in a kidnapping and murder case for want...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

IHC directs PMC to resolve students’ problems on MDCAT

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to resolve the problems faced by the students regarding the Medical and...

Inter-ministerial committee formed after Broadsheet controversy

Israel’s Netanyahu removes Trump from his Twitter banner photo

India’s top court suspends implementation of new farm laws

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.