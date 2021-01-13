FM Qureshi, Turkish FM discuss rising trend of Islamophobia

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with his Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Islamabad on Wednesday and the two discussed the rise of Islamophobia, a statement from the Foreign Office (FO) said.

They stressed for joint efforts to protect the Islamic values. FM Qureshi also apprised his Turkish counterpart about the prevailing situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He thanked Turkey for its unwavering support to Pakistan on Kashmir dispute.

On the occasion, Cavusoglu remarked that Pakistan is like a second home for the people of Turkey.

They also spoke about matters of mutual interests in order to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Qureshi and his Turkish counterpart agreed upon the need for a prompt implementation of the Pakistan-Turkey Strategic Economic Framework (PTEF), the statement read.

The two discussed means to promote bilateral trade through efforts such as how Pakistan had launched an e-visa facility for Turkish businessmen.

Turkish FM Cavusoglu arrived in Islamabad last night on a three-day visit. The FO reported that Cavusoglu, who will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, shall hold talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi, and other dignitaries.

Cavusoglu will also officially inaugurate the new compound of Turkish Consulate General in Karachi during his visit, Daily Sabah reported.

Radio Pakistan also reported that the Turkish foreign minister was conferred with the Hilal-i-Pakistan by President Dr Arif Alvi for his efforts in pursuit of international peace and security and strengthening of Pakistan-Turkey ties in a ceremony held at Aiwan-i-Sadr.

This is Cavusoglo’s third visit since August 2018 when the government of Prime Minister Imran assumed power.

“Fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey are deeply embedded in common faith, culture and history and underpinned by exceptional mutual trust and respect,” the FO statement had said.

“Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations have been institutionalized under the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), which is the highest level decision-making forum, providing strategic direction to further boost the partnership.”