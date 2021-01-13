Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

LSM growth up by 14.5pc in November 2020

Ghulam Abbas
By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) in Pakistan grew by 14.5 per cent in November 2020 as compared to the same month in 2019, the fresh data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday showed.

The LSM index output was increased by 14.46 per cent for November, 2020, compared to November, 2019 and 1.35 per cent when compared to October 2020.

As per the data, the overall output of LSM index increased by 7.41 per cent during the five months (July-November) 2020-21 compared to July-November 2019-20.

The growth during the five month period was primarily accredited to various sectors, including Textile, Food, Beverages & Tobacco, Coke & Petroleum Products, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Non Metallic Mineral Products, Automobiles, Fertilisers, and Paper & Paperboard.

Once the industries reopened after the lockdown due to the outbreak of Covid-19, they started showing significant growth. According to the PBS data, considerable growth was recorded in the Food, Beverages & Tobacco sector at 21.28 per cent. The textile sector showed a growth of 2.4 per cent, Non Metallic Mineral Products recorded a 20 per cent jump and pharmaceuticals registered an increase of 12 per cent during July-November 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

On the other hand, a major decline recorded during the five months period was for the Wood Products sector, with a drop of 65 per cent. The Leather sector was the next to register a 43 per cent decline.

Furthermore, the Iron & Steel Products, Electronics and Engineering Products declined by 3.6 per cent, 18 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively.

LSM constitutes 80 per cent of the country’s total manufacturing and accounts for nearly 10.7 per cent of the overall national output. In comparison, small-scale manufacturing accounts for just 1.8 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) and 13.7 per cent in manufacturing.

The production of 11 items under the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC) showed a growth of 0.09 per cent whereas 36 items under the Ministry of Industries and Production increased by 5.46 per cent. The 65 items reported by the Provincial Bureaus of Statistics recorded growth of 1.85 per cent during July-November 2020 as compared to July-November 2019.

In November 2020, the items under the Ministry of Industries had recorded the major growth of 12.36 per cent to contribute overall monthly growth of 14.46 per cent as compared to the same month in 2019.

“Industrial growth is clearly accelerating,” said Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in a tweet.

He claimed that the growth in November was the highest growth in big industries in any month during the past 12 months.

Separately, the Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar also shared the data of the LSM growth on Twitter, saying that the it has shown a growth of more than 14 per cent in November 2020.

Hammad Azar said that Pakistan is successfully reversing the tide of deindustrialization that began in 2008.

The minister said that capacity enhancements, new investments, and modernizations are already in play.

Previous articleFighting the new strain 
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt urged to impose long-delayed health tax

ISLAMABAD: Health and tobacco control activists have urged the government to take notice of the delay in implementation of the 'health tax' on tobacco...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bulls dominate PSX as benchmark index gains 316 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 316.62 points, with positive change of 0.69 per...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC to mull over five-year textile policy on Wednesday

LAHORE: A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet to be held on Wednesday is expected to discuss the Textile and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Budget deficit increases to Rs992b in 5MFY21

The federal budget deficit soared to nearly Rs1 trillion in the first five months of the current fiscal year (5MFY21), which was largely in...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt approves funds to establish cryptocurrency mining plant

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved funds for establishing a cryptocurrency mining plant after the province decided to hand out No Objection Certificates...
Read more
HEADLINES

Nine olive extraction plants installed under PSDP

ISLAMABAD: More than nine advanced oil extraction plants have been installed in the country to harness the increasing olive oil production on a commercial...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment PT

The Economic Web

Selling ice to Eskimos By Raja Amin Afzal “You have to sell ice to an Eskimo in Siberia”! This was the first marketing debate assigned...

Anti-Muslim militant outfits in India

An unfriendly ally

The struggle for civilian supremacy

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.