JUI-F loses another leader who plans to face PML-N

Former forest minister Ibrar Hussain Talon announced that he had parted ways with the Jamiat Ulemai Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), who said that he would face the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the upcoming elections..

“I quit the JUI-F in front of you all and proudly announce that I will face the PML-N candidates in the upcoming elections anywhere in Mansehra district,” he told a public meeting in Khatain Da Galla area.

The former minister said that the JUI-F along with the PML-N was working against the ‘national interest’ and he could not be part of such a party.

Tanoli announced that he would join another political party after consulting the people of Tanawal and his constituency. In this regard, he said he would organise a large gathering.

It is pertinent to mention that Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chief Aftab Ahmad Sherpao was due to address the media on this occasion as well, but could not due to a death in his family, leading to speculation that Tanoli intends on joining the QWP.