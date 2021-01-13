Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

JUI-F loses another leader who plans to face PML-N

News Desk
By News Desk

Former forest minister Ibrar Hussain Talon announced that he had parted ways with the Jamiat Ulemai Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), who said that he would face the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the upcoming elections..

“I quit the JUI-F in front of you all and proudly announce that I will face the PML-N candidates in the upcoming elections anywhere in Mansehra district,” he told a public meeting in Khatain Da Galla area.

The former minister said that the JUI-F along with the PML-N was working against the ‘national interest’ and he could not be part of such a party.

Tanoli announced that he would join another political party after consulting the people of Tanawal and his constituency. In this regard, he said he would organise a large gathering.

It is pertinent to mention that Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chief Aftab Ahmad Sherpao was due to address the media on this occasion as well, but could not due to a death in his family, leading to speculation that Tanoli intends on joining the QWP.

Previous articleLSM growth up by 14.5pc in November 2020
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Cabinet gives nod to duty, tax exemption of highspeed diesel

--Omar Ayub submits preliminary probe report into nationwide power breakdown ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved tax and duty exemption of highspeed diesel to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Affordable housing for public is a priority of govt: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the provision of affordable housing units to public was a priority of the government and directed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan lodges protest with India over unabated ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) summoned a senior Indian diplomat on Tuesday to register Pakistan's strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal, Zardari invited to Biden’s inauguration

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari have been invited to United States President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. The father-son...
Read more
NATIONAL

AJK president rejects India’s dream of turning Kashmir into Hindu Rashtra

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has categorically stated that the Indian dream of turning the disputed territory into a Hindu...
Read more
NATIONAL

Witnesses, court received threats during Pearl murder trial, SC told

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) was informed on Tuesday that the trial court, which heard slain American journalist Daniel Pearl's case, and its witnesses...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters PT

Practical education 

It's the fact that practicing is required for everyone to understand what someone is learning. But, unfortunately, in our country, particularly in Baluchistan, there...

The Economic Web

Anti-Muslim militant outfits in India

An unfriendly ally

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.