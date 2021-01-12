Sign inSubscribe
Opinion PT

Fighting the new strain 

Avatar
By Editor's Mail

Pakistan, on December 29, confirmed its first cases of the new variant of coronavirus, and heretofore, country was fighting with the deadly second wave. The reports have revealed that the new variant of the Sars-Cov-2 could be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the old variant. Despite all this, the Minister of Education announced the re-opening of educational institutions in phases.

It should be noted that due to the increasing cases of coronavirus in the county, the government announced the closure of all educational institutions from November till January. As January arrived, Education Minister announced the re-opening of educational institutions from 18th January. Mr. Shafqat Mahmood has always said that the health of students is his first priority and he has proved it by the closure of educational institutions.

But the decision of re-opening schools in these critical days, is very dangerous as coronavirus incidence is still worrying, with the number of critically ill patients and daily deaths clocking in a between 50 to 80. There is still time for education minister to review his decision because if educational institutions re-open, coronavirus and its new variant will take many more precious lives of students.

It should be noted that due to the increasing cases of coronavirus in the county, the government announced the closure of all educational institutions from November till January. As January arrived, Education Minister announced the re-opening of educational institutions from 18th January. Mr. Shafqat Mahmood has always said that the health of students is his first priority and he has proved it by the closure of educational institutions.

To sum up, I would like to request Federal minister for education to take a right decision in coming weeks, and save the precious lives of students, because if students are alive, they can continue their studies even after pausing one or two years, but if they die, they can never be resurrected in this world.

 

Dilshad Baluch Sajidi

Awaran

Previous articleTragic accident 
Next articleLSM growth up by 14.5pc in November 2020
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters PT

Tragic accident 

Machh accident was very tragic. The people wanted the PM to protect the communities. Finally the Prime Minister went yesterday. I firstly judged PM...
Read more
Letters PT

Practical education 

It's the fact that practicing is required for everyone to understand what someone is learning. But, unfortunately, in our country, particularly in Baluchistan, there...
Read more
Comment PT

The Economic Web

Selling ice to Eskimos By Raja Amin Afzal “You have to sell ice to an Eskimo in Siberia”! This was the first marketing debate assigned...
Read more
Comment PT

Anti-Muslim militant outfits in India

Militancy is on the rise since the BJP came to power Following the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJ)’s electoral victories, there has been mushroom growth...
Read more
Comment PT

An unfriendly ally

The USA favours India too much Although in the early 1950s Pakistan, by joining SEATO and CENTO, became a US ally, and since the...
Read more
Editorials PT

The struggle for civilian supremacy

Not a limited over match The clarification sought by PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman from the GHQ would have been unnecessary if Prime Minister...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters PT

Practical education 

It's the fact that practicing is required for everyone to understand what someone is learning. But, unfortunately, in our country, particularly in Baluchistan, there...

The Economic Web

Anti-Muslim militant outfits in India

An unfriendly ally

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.