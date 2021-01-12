Fighting the new strain 

Pakistan, on December 29, confirmed its first cases of the new variant of coronavirus, and heretofore, country was fighting with the deadly second wave. The reports have revealed that the new variant of the Sars-Cov-2 could be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the old variant. Despite all this, the Minister of Education announced the re-opening of educational institutions in phases.

It should be noted that due to the increasing cases of coronavirus in the county, the government announced the closure of all educational institutions from November till January. As January arrived, Education Minister announced the re-opening of educational institutions from 18th January. Mr. Shafqat Mahmood has always said that the health of students is his first priority and he has proved it by the closure of educational institutions.

But the decision of re-opening schools in these critical days, is very dangerous as coronavirus incidence is still worrying, with the number of critically ill patients and daily deaths clocking in a between 50 to 80. There is still time for education minister to review his decision because if educational institutions re-open, coronavirus and its new variant will take many more precious lives of students.

To sum up, I would like to request Federal minister for education to take a right decision in coming weeks, and save the precious lives of students, because if students are alive, they can continue their studies even after pausing one or two years, but if they die, they can never be resurrected in this world.

Dilshad Baluch Sajidi

Awaran