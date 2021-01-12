Tragic accident 

Machh accident was very tragic. The people wanted the PM to protect the communities. Finally the Prime Minister went yesterday. I firstly judged PM failure to give justice action to Hazaras community. Since very sadly , there were containing their dead bodies in the road to call out Imran Khan tu fulfill every promises made in their times. He said “don’t blackmail me”. His words made community cried again to take a good action against them. He ultimately said he will come to visit Quetta. The coal miners are really a concern throughout Pakistan. Every very profession requires to help themselves, but the coal miner are surviving to help the people in a rich or a poor country. Much like Pakistan, coal miners are wasting their lives often in greater accidents and are finally killed and saddened by the authorities alot. You can imagine by physically seeing that coal mining is a very difficult job sitting on his uncomfortable seat or area. The air he breathes is polluted and just a waste. And thanks to their performance, these deserved people keep us warm all years. However, the digging of earth is not easy . It requires their full swing energy. They even sacrifices their lives for us only and they don’t have particular jobs only. These valuable people are very badly blamed and killed. So what words I should use to describe Pakistan’s conditions in these times. The people are openly assassinated. Although very recently, 11 coal miners were killed by armed attackers in Pakistan. Every very profession requires to help themselves, but the coal miner are surviving to help the people in a rich or a poor country. Much like Pakistan, coal miners are wasting their lives often in greater accidents and are finally killed and saddened by the authorities alot. You can imagine by physically seeing that coal mining is a very difficult job sitting on his uncomfortable seat or area.The miners from Hazaras minority group were abducted and killed. The history is it’s witness that the Hazaras were often targeted by Sunni extremists in the past and so surprisingly the killers were not identified and no groups have been responsible for killings. This worst accident occured in the small mining town of Machh in Balochistan province. As the PM reacted to this accident by assigning the FC to use all resources to apprehend these killers and give justice to them. The Hazara community yet continues to protest in Quetta and they placed the bodies on the road and called on authorities to make a fair promise and justification. I request the authorities of Pakistan to look into this serious matter and bring good improvements in Pakistan. And my last appeal is to Imran Khan’s government to know the feelings of these people very well.

Barkatullah

Turbat