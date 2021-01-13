Petroleum division facilitates two main culprits of petrol crisis

ISLAMABAD: Instead of taking action against the main culprits of petrol crisis in June last year, the petroleum division has allowed incumbent Director General (DG) Oil Dr Shafi ur Rehman Afridi to continue work on acting charge basis for the next 90 days, Pakistan Today learnt on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued by the division, Shafi, currently posted as DG Policy Wing, has been assigned the charge of the post of DG Oil in addition to his own duties for a period of 90 days or till the posting of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier.

It is relevant to mention that a five-member Inquiry commission, headed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Additional Director General Abubakar Khudabaksh, was formed in July last year to probe into the shortage of petroleum products that hit the country in the previous month. The commission in its report had recommended strict action against the petroleum division’s secretary, Shafi, OGRA and private oil marketing companies (OMCs).

The commission had recommended departmental action against Shafi, a veterinary doctor by profession, due to his illegal orders regarding allocation of import and local quotas.

The posting of Shafi as well as previous DGs were also found against the approved criteria. Shafi was posted as DG Oil with no previous experience related to the post.

“This fact reflects gross violation on the part of Ministry of Energy Power Division (MoEPD) and its non-seriousness to attend to the issues and functioning of the office of the DG Oil that plays a pivotal role in the petroleum industry of Pakistan,” the report had said.

According to sources, Shafi and Imran Ali Abro, a research officer of Inter State Gas Systems (ISGS), have been working in the petroleum division due to influence of a bureaucrat. They said that though the services of Imran were earlier returned back to the ISGS, he has been continuously working with the petroleum division unofficially and attending meetings to review the demand, production and supply of the petroleum products in the country.

Despite the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to end adhocism in the ministries and divisions, the petroleum division has been violating the directions and obliging blue-eyed officials with acting and additional charge appointments in the division, they added.

Reportedly, Imran is the kingpin in the division, as he has been calling the shots on behalf of his superiors from the last six years despite the fact that he is not an employee of the division.