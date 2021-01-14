Two of world’s biggest health brands coming to Pakistan: Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that this year is going to be a game changer for ‘Made in Pakistan’ medical equipment in the health sector, disclosing that two of the “world’s biggest brands” are willing to set up factories in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the federal minister said Pakistan that was previously unable to manufacture even its own syringe will join the countries that produce modern equipment.

اس سال صحت کے شعبے میں #MadeInPakistan آلات اور مشینوں کیلئے گیم چینجر سال ہو گا، ہم جو اپنی سرنج تک نہیں بناتے تھے اس سال انتہائ جدید مشینری بنانے والے ملکوں میں شامل ہو جائیں گے، کم از کم دنیا کے دو بڑے برانڈز پاکستان میں اپنی فیکٹری لگانے کو تیار ہیں https://t.co/P6HbthvqX6 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 14, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, the federal minister while speaking at the launching ceremony on “Sustainable Development Goals Wall” at Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU), had said that Pakistan will produce its own x-ray and dialysis machines within the next four to six months.

He said that Pakistan will soon join countries that manufacture high tech machinery.

It may be noted here that at present, the country imports health equipment worth $1.6 million.