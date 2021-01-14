Sign inSubscribe
Two of world’s biggest health brands coming to Pakistan: Fawad

News Desk
Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that this year is going to be a game changer for ‘Made in Pakistan’ medical equipment in the health sector, disclosing that two of the “world’s biggest brands” are willing to set up factories in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the federal minister said Pakistan that was previously unable to manufacture even its own syringe will join the countries that produce modern equipment.

Earlier on Wednesday, the federal minister while speaking at the launching ceremony on “Sustainable Development Goals Wall” at Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU), had said that Pakistan will produce its own x-ray and dialysis machines within the next four to six months.

He said that Pakistan will soon join countries that manufacture high tech machinery.

It may be noted here that at present, the country imports health equipment worth $1.6 million.

 

