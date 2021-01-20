CCLC approves Right of Way for installation, maintenance of telecom equipment

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) has approved ‘Public and Private Right of Way Policy Directive’ for installation, maintenance of telecom equipment across the country, it was learnt on Wednesday.

According to sources, the IT & Telecom Division had earlier asked CCLC to approve policy directives under Section 8 of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act, 1996, for Right of Way (RoW) to install or maintain telecommunication equipment and system. Consequently, the CCLC, during its meeting held on 7th January, approved the proposal with minor stipulations.

The CCLC was informed that section 27-A of the telecom act guarantees RoW to telecom operators and binds all local authorities to make the same available to the telecom operators subject to reasonable conditions.

The federal government, as per Section 8 (2) (aa) of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act, 1996, is empowered to issue policy directive on matters relating to framework for telecommunication sector development and scarce resources — RoW is one of the scarce resources as provided in clause (qc) of section 2 of the telecom act.