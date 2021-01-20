Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

FBR directs field formations to furnish details of Tier-1 retailers

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed its field formations to furnish the details of Tier-1 retailers integrated with Point of Sales (POS) system.

According to details, the tax department has directed all regional, large, corporate and medium taxpayers’ offices to provide details regarding Tier-1 retailers identified and integrated with POS, so that action could be initiated in cases under clause 25 of Sales Tax Act, 1990.

The integration of Tier-I retailers with POS was initiated by the FBR as part of its vision for ‘transparency through IT services’, wherein a substantial amount of time was given to retailers to integrate with the system. Although an encouraging number of Tier-I retailers have been integrated with POS, the desired levels are yet be achieved in this regard.

The department has directed the officials to furnish details of Tier-1 retailers till February 1 in order to ascertain the actual quantum of integration so that certain policy adjustments could be made to bring more Tier-I retailers in compliance with POS.

Previous articleCCLC approves Right of Way for installation, maintenance of telecom equipment
Next articleIndian govt offers to suspend farm reforms; farmers may call off protests
Avatar
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

CCLC approves Right of Way for installation, maintenance of telecom equipment

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) has approved 'Public and Private Right of Way Policy Directive' for installation, maintenance of...
Read more
HEADLINES

SSGC extends CNG stations closure as gas crisis deepens

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), which had earlier announced the opening of CNG stations at 8:00am from Thursday (tomorrow), has extended their...
Read more
ECONOMY

Punjab revenue collection up 9pc despite Covid-19 challenges: minister

GST collection surges 45pc YoY in 1st half of FY21
Read more
GOVERNANCE

SBP defers Rs657bn repayment under refinancing scheme

KARACHI: Under the refinancing scheme for protecting businesses from the impact of Covid-19, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has so far deferred Rs657.16 billion...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

MoC approves Rs213m DLTL refunds for non-textile sector

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Wednesday that an amount of Rs213 million has been approved for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to improve SDGs

ISLAMABAD: The first sub-committee meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) discussed the existing status of implementation, institutional arrangements...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.