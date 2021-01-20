SSGC extends CNG stations closure as gas crisis deepens

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), which had earlier announced the opening of CNG stations at 8:00am from Thursday (tomorrow), has extended their closure for another 48 hours across Sindh.

According to a notification issued by the SSGC on Wednesday, all filling stations in Sindh will remain closed for another 48 hours from 8:00am on Thursday (January 21) till 8:00am on Saturday. CNG stations will remain open for 24 hours from 8:00 am on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention that the company on Tuesday had announced a reduced supply of gas from its Naimat basal field, saying supply in its system has observed a reduction due to a technical fault.

“Karachi will witness a shortfall of 100 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) because of the fault,” the SSGC stated. “Low pressure has made it immensely difficult to meet the high demand of the industrial and domestic sectors.”

The shortage in gas supply affected the areas of Saddar, Lyari, Keamari, Lines Area, DHA, Clifton, PECHS and PIB Colony the most.

Areas of Malir, Surjani Town, Korangi, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, North Karachi, New Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Safoora Chowrangi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Jafar-e-Tayyar Society, Saudabad, Khokhrapar, Kharadar and Martin Quarters were also badly affected.