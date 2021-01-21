Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he wants free trade agreement with US in letter to Biden

BRASILIA: Brazilian right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday wrote to newly inaugurated US President Joe Biden that he hoped the two countries would pursue a broad free trade agreement during Biden’s tenure.

The letter is Bolsonaro’s most amicable overture yet to Biden, a Democrat. The Brazilian president was a close ally of former Republican President Donald Trump and refused for weeks to accept the result of the Nov 3 US election, repeating baseless allegations of fraud. It took him 42 days to recognize Biden’s victory.