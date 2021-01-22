Sign inSubscribe
MoU with K-Electric for charging stations only preliminary: Shell

By TLTP

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) has clarified that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with K-Electric to explore the possibility of electric charging stations, initially at three locations in Karachi, is “only preliminary and nothing concrete has been finalised so far”.

In a communication to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), SPL Secretary & Head of Shell Pakistan’s Legal Dept Lalarukh Hussain Shaikh said, “The inclusion of electric charging stations is not in any way a shift in the primary strategy of SPL, which is providing energy and services to its customers for their vehicles, nor would it be tantamount to a change in its primary business.”

Shell and K-Electric a couple of weeks ago had announced the signing of a MoU to jointly develop the first three electric-vehicle charging stations across Karachi. The locations selected for installing 50 kWh rapid chargers included Defence Filling Station on Khayaban-e-Bahria, Askari Filling Station in Gulshan Town and Mardan Filling Station in Gadap Town.

“Over the next 3 to 5 years, Shell and K-Electric will explore the opportunity of additional sites and strategically expand the EV charging network. While Shell will engage in the deployment of charging-station equipment, site preparation, installation and manage its operations; K-Electric will ensure grid enhancement,” the companies had said in their official statements.

