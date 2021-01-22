Sign inSubscribe
Sindh forms committee to oversee Karachi uplift projects

By TLTP

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday formed an execution committee to oversee development works in the port city projected by Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee (PCIC).

The eight-member committee, to be headed by city administrator, would see through the decisions made by PCIC and ensure implementation of measures spelt via notifications with immediate effect. Karachi commissioner, as well as a representative of Karachi Corps headquarters, would also be a part of the committee.

The committee is expected to eliminate all impediments in the way of development, besides ensuring coordination among all relevant government bodies.

Other members of the committee belong to K-Electric, National Disaster Management Authority, cantonment boards, Karachi Port Trust, Pakistan Port Trust, and Sui Southern Gas Company.

TLTP

