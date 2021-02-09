Sign inSubscribe
INDUSTRY

ADB reaffirms support for energy sector reforms in Pakistan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has reaffirmed its support for energy sector reforms in Pakistan.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with the ADB team in Manila together with ADB Country Director Xiaohong Yang and the energy team, said a statement issued by the Petroleum Division.

The meeting was aimed to discuss the progress on the reform programme in the petroleum sector of Pakistan. The forum was informed that energy sector reforms were part of the government’s policy to improve energy economics and secure gas and oil supplies across the country.

In opening remarks, the SAPM thanked and appreciated ADB for support and cooperation in energy sector reforms, adding that the government had made significant progress in every agenda item of reforms despite challenges caused by the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The SAPM informed the forum that the third-party access (TPA) policy has been fully implemented. “In addition, the government had advertised the unused capacity of terminals to private companies, enabling them to purchase and sell LNG to consumers of their own choice by this April,” he added.

Highlighting exploration & production (E&P) activities in the country, Babar said that the first bidding round for 15 onshore oil & gas blocks had been completed. “The minimum investment carried out by E&P companies for studies & investigations in these blocks will be over $71 million in three years, which will be followed by the development program in the identified blocks running into hundreds of million of dollars in located areas.”

He said that the second and third round of biddings would be completed by the end of this year.

The SAPM further informed that the government had prepared a framework of regulatory authority for the upstream petroleum sector, which it would be put in place after approval by Council of Common Interest (CCI) and necessary legislation.

- Advertisement -

Apprising the participants on Unaccounted Gas Factor (UFG), the SAPM said that both Sui companies had made significant progress on the UFG Reduction Plan.

He appreciated the support of ADB for hiring consultants and conducting study for strategic underground gas storage project and lauded the interest of ADB in funding such a project. He underlined the importance of the underground gas storage facilities and said that this project would enhance the country’s capability to import gas and ensure sustainable economic growth.

At the conclusion of the meeting, ADB Country Director Xiaohong Yang lauded the efforts of the government for bringing reforms in the energy sector.

Previous articleHBL PSL 6: PCB appoints Bookme.pk as ticketing partner after startup beats bigwigs TCS, Leopards Courier to win contract
Next articleVolkswagen explores flying cars in China
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

FrieslandCampina Engro posts Rs177m profit for 2020

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL) on Tuesday announced its financial results for the year ending 31st Dec 2020. "The business continued its strong growth trajectory...
Read more
Banking

SBP to open branch office in Gilgit

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is going to establish its branch office in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to regularise the government transactions and monitor financing. According...
Read more
Agriculture

PM seeks plan to set up farmers’ markets in Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to present an implementable plan, within 24 hours, to increase...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan among countries effectively safeguarding SMEs from Covid-19 impact: survey

LAHORE: Pakistan has been ranked 3rd in government support provided to SMEs to mitigate the impact of Covid-19, according to a recently launched survey...
Read more
ENERGY

KP approves plan to procure Rs32bn loan for hydropower projects

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved a plan to procure a loan of Rs32 billion from the World Bank for reconstruction and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Stocks close flat in volatile trade

Investors preferred to take positions in O&GMCs, E&P and refinery sectors amid bull run in int'l crude prices; selling pressure observed in banking sector
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Business

FrieslandCampina Engro posts Rs177m profit for 2020

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL) on Tuesday announced its financial results for the year ending 31st Dec 2020. "The business continued its strong growth trajectory...

SBP to open branch office in Gilgit

PM seeks plan to set up farmers’ markets in Punjab, KP

Pakistan among countries effectively safeguarding SMEs from Covid-19 impact: survey

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.