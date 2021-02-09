Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Volkswagen explores flying cars in China

By Agencies

HAMBURG: Volkswagen is conducting a feasibility study in China about flying cars, Europe’s biggest automaker said on Tuesday, joining a growing number of companies looking into the potential technology.

“Beyond autonomous driving the concept of vertical mobility could be a next step to take our mobility approach into the future, especially in the technically affine Chinese market,” the German group said in a statement.

“Therefore we are investigating potential concepts and partners in a feasibility study to identify the possibility to industrialize this approach.”

In an interview with Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess on Linkedin, the carmaker’s China head Stephan Woellenstein said the company wanted to develop a drone that could be licensed, giving it a way to participate in this future market.

China is the world’s biggest autos market, and also accounts for the largest part of Volkswagen’s sales.

The news comes as companies from start-ups to other global carmakers are racing to develop commercial “robo-taxis”, hoping to cash in on a market Morgan Stanley says could be worth $1.5 trillion by 2040.

In addition to big players such as Volkswagen and Airbus, groups including US-based Joby, Germany’s Lilium, and Volocopter, whose financial backers include Daimler and Intel, are pursuing such plans.

Munich-based Lilium said in November it would set up its first US hub near Orlando, putting more than 20 million Floridians within range of its winged electric aircraft that can take off vertically and cover 300 km (185 miles).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleADB reaffirms support for energy sector reforms in Pakistan
Next articleBitcoin powers towards $50K as Tesla takes it mainstream
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Bitcoin powers towards $50K as Tesla takes it mainstream

LONDON: Bitcoin was fast approaching the $50,000 mark on Tuesday as the afterglow of Elon Musk-led Tesla’s investment in the cryptocurrency had investors reckoning...
Read more
World Business News

South Korean boy investor with 43pc gains is new retail trading icon

SEOUL: Watching the business news first thing is a new routine for 12-year-old South Korean Kwon Joon, as he dreams of becoming the next...
Read more
World Business News

Coca-Cola turns to 100pc recycled plastic bottles in US

Coca-Cola Co will sell its popular sodas in bottles made from 100pc recycled plastic material in the United States, the beverage maker said on...
Read more
World Business News

Oil hits 13-month highs on supply cuts, weak dollar

LONDON: Oil hit 13-month highs on Tuesday with the Brent benchmark staying above $60 a barrel, supported by supply cuts, a weak dollar and...
Read more
World Business News

Honda and Nissan to sell a quarter of a million fewer cars because of chip shortage

TOKYO: Japan’s second and third largest automakers, Honda Motor and Nissan Motor, will sell a combined 250,000 fewer cars in the current financial year...
Read more
World Business News

Stocks, oil rise in Asia after US records

BEIJING: Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday after a record-setting day on Wall Street, while Bitcoin paused for breath after an overnight endorsement from...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Business

FrieslandCampina Engro posts Rs177m profit for 2020

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL) on Tuesday announced its financial results for the year ending 31st Dec 2020. "The business continued its strong growth trajectory...

SBP to open branch office in Gilgit

PM seeks plan to set up farmers’ markets in Punjab, KP

Pakistan among countries effectively safeguarding SMEs from Covid-19 impact: survey

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.