HBL PSL 6: PCB appoints Bookme.pk as ticketing partner after startup beats bigwigs TCS, Leopards Courier to win contract

By Taimoor Hassan

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to go all digital for season 6 ticketing, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointing Bookme.pk as its official ticketing partner. 

As announced by the PCB last week, around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed access inside the National Stadium per match day, while around 5,500 will be able to attend matches at the Gaddafi Stadium. With a socially distant seating plan, both PSL 6 venues will have 20pc of the total seating capacity available for spectators, whereas tickets will only be available online. 

The PCB maintained that it will strictly adhere to the government’s Covid-19 SOPs, including social distancing.

According to details, all tickets booked digitally at Bookme.pk will carry a QR code that will be generated when the ticket is booked online. The QR code will be scanned at the stadium ensuring minimal physical contact and allowing entry to the spectators.

Profit has learnt that the startup, Bookme.pk, outdid both TCS and Leopards Courier to win the contract for digital tickets for PSL Season 6. 

Commenting on the partnership, PCB Commercial Director Babar Hamid said, “We are delighted to partner with Bookme.pk in the HBL PSL 6. We are confident that as ticketing partners, Bookme.pk will deliver top-quality services.”

Meanwhile, Bookme.pk CEO Faizan Aslam said, “We are grateful to PCB for awarding us the opportunity to serve the most beloved game of our nation. Bookme is geared up to ensure contactless and secure digital services for Pakistani cricket fans so that they don’t need to stand in queues and can easily access tickets from the comfort of home with a digital one-click solution.”

Previous articleFrieslandCampina Engro posts Rs177m profit for 2020
Taimoor Hassan
Taimoor Hassan
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

