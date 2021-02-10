Railways intends to handover e-services to NTC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways (PR) has formally requested the Ministry of Information Technology (IT) to grant permission to National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) to host PR’s e-services.

“Pakistan Railways intends to extend collaboration with the IT ministry by migrating all of its e-services to the National Data Center being managed by NTC,” a letter written to the IT ministry by Pakistan Railways stated.

On January 25th, PR had requested NTC to resolve issues pertaining to online booking applications and data breaches. “NTC provided the requested services on war footing basis and restored the entire collapsed system of Pakistan Railways by providing its own infrastructure through its National Data Centre in less than 24 hours,” the letter noted. “The NTC team is still in close coordination with PR regarding restoration of all services.”

PR’s advance reservation and e-ticketing application is currently being run through the National Data Center, the letter read.

Last month, PR’s electronic system of e-ticketing had suddenly collapsed, with 60 online reservation offices disconnected from the main servers.