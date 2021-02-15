Govt decides against increasing salaries in 18 departments

The government has decided not to increase the salaries of federal employees working in 18 departments, including the president and prime minister’s secretariat, NAB, FBR, Senate, National Assembly, law enforcement agencies, health department, high courts, federal police, motorway police, civil armed forces, ASF, IB, ISI and FIA.

According to local media reports, salaries of the employees of departments receiving extra allowances will not be raised, while additional salary announced by the government will not apply to 326,745 employees of departments receiving extra allowances.

Employees of Law and Justice Commission, Parliamentary Affairs Division and Islamabad Model Police will also not get any raise in their pays.

Meanwhile, the 2017 basic pay increase will be frozen on March 1.

However, the government has decided to increase the salaries of 296,479 employees by 25 per cent. The ad hoc increase will impose an annual additional burden of Rs21 billion on the national exchequer.

Reports claim that employees already receiving 100pc ad hoc relief will not receive the current increase.

Moreover, the Finance Division may recommend to provincial governments to consider adopting the proposed increase for their employees to be funded from provinces own resources whereas the Cabinet is expected to take up a summary in this regard on Tuesday.