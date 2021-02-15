Sign inSubscribe
Dawood lauds govt efforts to boost SECP registrations

By News Desk

Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday stated that the registration of companies in Pakistan has increased as a result of the reforms in the past years and subsequent improvement of the country’s Ease of Doing Business (EODB) ranking.

In a series of tweets, Dawood shared that during the calendar year 2020, a total of 20,342 companies were registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), which is an increase of 24 per cent as compared to 16,456 in 2019.

“When compared to 2018, companies registration increased by 54pc in 2020. In January 2021, a total of 2,201 companies were registered with SECP which is up by 12pc as compared to the previous month,” he said.

The advisor was of the view that this is a healthy trend and the SECP and Board of Investment (BOI) Pakistan “deserve credit for making this possible.

“Investors are encouraged to take advantage of the ease in company registration offered by SECP to formalise their businesses,” he said.

