Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Honda to appoint R&D chief Toshihiro Mibe as new CEO

By Agencies

TOKYO: Honda Motor Co Ltd will name Toshihiro Mibe, head of the its research and development arm, as new chief executive officer, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Japan’s second-biggest automaker by sales will announce the decision after a board meeting as early as Friday, the people said, requesting anonymity because the information is not public. Mibe will be confirmed as president and representative director at an annual shareholders’ meeting in June, they said.

Honda hiked its full-year operating profit forecast 23pc to 520 billion yen ($4.91 billion) earlier this month as it trimmed costs while demand in China and elsewhere gained momentum. That compared with larger peer Toyota Motor Corp which raised its forecast by a bigger-than-expected 54pc to a record $19 billion.

Mibe, who is a director at Honda, will replace Takahiro Hachigo, who has held the CEO role for six years. Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Seiji Kuraishi will remain in his post to support Mibe, the people said.

It was not immediately clear whether Hachigo would retain a position at Honda.

Article continues after this advertisement

“No decisions have been made, and there is nothing we can say,” a Honda spokesman said in response to Reuters’ query about the personnel moves.

Mibe, 59, joined Honda in 1987, taking part in engine development as well as managing powertrain and drivetrain businesses. His career includes an operating officer stint in 2014 and he is currently also in charge of intellectual property and standardization.

After becoming Honda R&D president in 2019, he and Hachigo pushed forward structural reform at the research unit, with electrification in mind.

Hachigo became CEO in 2015, a rare appointment for Honda considering he had not headed the R&D arm as is typical for Honda CEOs.

He spearheaded restructuring plans to simplify and improve efficiency in developing cars, seeking ways to cut model variations and production costs.

During his tenure, the automaker consolidated vehicle and motorcycle development operations, while shifting the research unit’s focus to new mobility and robotics.

($1 = 105.9500 yen)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBitcoin surges to new highs, analysts warn about price sustainability
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Bitcoin surges to new highs, analysts warn about price sustainability

NEW YORK/LONDON: Bitcoin soared to yet another record high on Wednesday, a day after the virtual currency vaulted to the $50,000 hurdle, even as...
Read more
World Business News

10 airlines join hands with UNICEF to support vaccine roll-out

ISLAMABAD: The world’s leading airlines are backing a landmark UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) initiative to prioritise delivery of Covid-19 vaccines, essential medicines and other...
Read more
World Business News

Amazon documents reveal company’s secret strategy to dodge India’s regulators

NEW DELHI: It was early 2019, and senior Amazon.com Inc executive Jay Carney was preparing for an important meeting. The former press secretary to...
Read more
World Business News

US vows to boost transatlantic cooperation

WASHINGTON: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stressed the importance of cooperation with the European Union in a call with the European Commission’s vice president for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

GB govt strikes deal with NBP to promote homestay tourism

NBP to finance construction of small units along existing houses of GB residents

UAE keen to invest in Pakistan’s energy sector: envoy

DRAP approves licencing, marketing of CanSinoBIO vaccine

Soneri Bank records 25.9pc jump in profit

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.