Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

ECC likely to abolish Neelum-Jhelum surcharge from electricity bills

By Monitoring Report

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet is likely to accord approval for the abolishment of the 10-paisa per unit Neelum-Jhelum surcharge from electricity bills, after 13 years.

In this regard, the ECC would meet under the chair of Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Friday to mull over an eight-point agenda.

According to local media reports, the surcharge was added in the electricity bills for the construction of the Neelum Jhelum Hydro Power Plant in 2008 and was being charged even after the completion of the hydropower project in 2018.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Parliament’s sub-committee on energy had already recommended abolishing the surcharge.

Article continues after this advertisement

The surcharge was imposed in 2007 for part financing of Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Pro­ject with a sunset clause of Dec 31, 2015 — the completion target of the project started at the time with an estimated cost of Rs130bn. It was envisaged that half of the financing would be generated through this surcharge on every unit of electricity sold to consumers in eight years.

The cost of the 969-megawatt run of the river project in Azad Kashmir, however, kept on increasing and was completed in 2018 at about Rs500bn. The 10-paisa per unit surcharge was ex­­tended for one year and another 18 months until July 1, 2018, but has continued until now.

Additionally, the meeting would also approve a supplementary grant for the Special Communications Organisation (SCO) on the recommendation of the Ministry for IT and Telecom whereas the issue of paying dues owed by Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) to a German company is likely to be solved with the payments likely to be approved.

Moreover, the ECC would also mull over approval of communication support for the Ehsaas Programme and the formation of a committee to solve matters relating to excessive taxation in the telecom sector.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHonda to appoint R&D chief Toshihiro Mibe as new CEO
Next articleGold prices fall in local market
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt will utilise foreign remittances to boost economic growth: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday said that the government was committed to facilitating overseas Pakistanis in translating their financial contribution into...
Read more
HEADLINES

Food import bill jumps 52pc in 7MFY21

The import bill of eatables widened by 51.9 per cent to $4.64 billion year-on-year (YoY) in the seven months of 2020-21 over the same...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gold prices fall in local market

Gold prices on Thursday fell in the domestic market as the price per tola registered a decline of Rs900, falling to Rs110,300 in the...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTA asks FBR to stop illegal import of GSM boosters

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to stop illegal import of GSM boosters, as the practice...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Honda to appoint R&D chief Toshihiro Mibe as new CEO

TOKYO: Honda Motor Co Ltd will name Toshihiro Mibe, head of the its research and development arm, as new chief executive officer, two people...

Bitcoin surges to new highs, analysts warn about price sustainability

PTA asks FBR to stop illegal import of GSM boosters

PM Imran proposes five-point agenda to uplift agriculture in developing countries

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.