Gold prices fall in local market

Gold prices on Thursday fell in the domestic market as the price per tola registered a decline of Rs900, falling to Rs110,300 in the local market.

While quoting the All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association (APJMA), local media reports stated that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs772 to Rs94,564.

In the international market, Gold slipped to its lowest in over two months on Wednesday as surging US Treasury yields and a firmer dollar continued to take a toll on the metal.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $1,790.90 per ounce by 1244 GMT, having hit its lowest since Dec 1 at $1,782.40, while platinum fell 2.5pc to $1,230.36, well below Tuesday’s high of $1,336.50, a peak since September 2014.