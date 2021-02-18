Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Gold prices fall in local market

By Monitoring Report

Gold prices on Thursday fell in the domestic market as the price per tola registered a decline of Rs900, falling to Rs110,300 in the local market.

While quoting the All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association (APJMA), local media reports stated that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs772 to Rs94,564.

In the international market, Gold slipped to its lowest in over two months on Wednesday as surging US Treasury yields and a firmer dollar continued to take a toll on the metal.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $1,790.90 per ounce by 1244 GMT, having hit its lowest since Dec 1 at $1,782.40, while platinum fell 2.5pc to $1,230.36, well below Tuesday’s high of $1,336.50, a peak since September 2014.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleECC likely to abolish Neelum-Jhelum surcharge from electricity bills
Next articleFood import bill jumps 52pc in 7MFY21
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt will utilise foreign remittances to boost economic growth: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday said that the government was committed to facilitating overseas Pakistanis in translating their financial contribution into...
Read more
HEADLINES

Food import bill jumps 52pc in 7MFY21

The import bill of eatables widened by 51.9 per cent to $4.64 billion year-on-year (YoY) in the seven months of 2020-21 over the same...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC likely to abolish Neelum-Jhelum surcharge from electricity bills

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet is likely to accord approval for the abolishment of the 10-paisa per unit Neelum-Jhelum surcharge...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTA asks FBR to stop illegal import of GSM boosters

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to stop illegal import of GSM boosters, as the practice...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Honda to appoint R&D chief Toshihiro Mibe as new CEO

TOKYO: Honda Motor Co Ltd will name Toshihiro Mibe, head of the its research and development arm, as new chief executive officer, two people...

Bitcoin surges to new highs, analysts warn about price sustainability

PTA asks FBR to stop illegal import of GSM boosters

PM Imran proposes five-point agenda to uplift agriculture in developing countries

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.