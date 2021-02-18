Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Strategy devised to expedite industrialisation in Punjab: minister

By News Desk

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that a result-oriented strategy has been devised to expedite the process of industrialisation in the province.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) on Thursday, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that colonisation of industrial estates would usher in a new era of industrial development.

The industries minister directed the PIEDMC officials to adopt a uniform policy for the expansion project of Sundar Industrial Estate, saying that construction of link roads should be included in the annual development programme (ADP).

He further directed PIEDMC to expedite the colonisation process along with Punjab IT Board and submit before the next meeting a report about its past performance as well as future roadmap.

Punjab Industries Secretary Wasif Khurshid and PIEDMC CEO Ali Moazzam Syed were also present on the occasion.

