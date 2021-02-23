Industrial use of electricity up 17pc in Jan: minister

ISLAMABAD: Power Division Minister Omar Ayub Khan revealed on Tuesday that the industrial use of electricity witnessed about 17 per cent increase during the month of January 2021, owing to the provision of power to the industry at concessional rates and abolishment of peak hours’ factor.

In a tweet, the minister noted the industry has now started performing, terming it the “real change”.

“The Power Division, while materializing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has started provision of electricity to the industrial sector at concessional rates,” he tweeted.

It may be noted that the government had last year slashed the power tariff primarily for the industrial sector with an aim to utilise the idle capacity of electricity and put the country on its way to industrialisation.