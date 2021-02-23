Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

President stresses cementing trade ties with Uzbekistan

By News Desk

President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised further strengthening Pakistan’s relations with Uzbekistan in all areas of mutual interest, including trade, economy, politics and culture.

Talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Uzbekistan, Syed Ali Asad Gilani, on Tuesday, the president said it was essential to build political, economic and cultural relations with Uzbekistan and interact closely on issues of bilateral importance, regional developments and international cooperation, especially through the exchange of high level visits, parliamentary exchanges and ministerial interactions.

The president asked the ambassador-designate to put in his best efforts to promote economic and trade ties between the two countries so that exports to Uzbekistan can be increased. “Pakistan needs to diversify its exports to Uzbekistan by including manufactured goods, finished products, pharmaceuticals and services etc.,” he added.

The president highlighted that parliamentary cooperation was highly essential to further deepen bilateral relations and stressed the need for promoting parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.

Moreover, he directed Gilani to promote Pakistani tourism in the Central Asian nation to strengthen cultural linkages.

