Bulls stage comeback as index gains 603 points

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed a bullish trend, gaining 603.05 points, closing at 45,965.63 points.

A total of 468,970,739 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 557,503,875 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs23.261 billion against Rs26.248 billion the previous day.

As many as 416 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 286 of them recorded gain and 111 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Telecard Limited with a volume of 36,199,000 shares and price per share of Rs6.88, Byco Petroleum with a volume of 34,599,000 and Rs10.04 per share and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 33,172,359 and Rs32.04 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs488 per share, closing at Rs10,200 while Nestle Pakistan shares increased by Rs54.62 per share closing at Rs6,204.62.

Philip Morris Pak recorded a maximum decrease of Rs69.90 per share, closing at Rs1,330 whereas Sapphire Tex was runner up with an increase of Rs59 per share, closing at Rs1,000.

APP

