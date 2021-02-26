Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

CCP seeks ex-mill, retail price record from ghee, cooking oil makers

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Competitive Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has sought ex-mill and market retail prices of banaspati and cooking oil from ghee manufacturers.

According to sources, the CCP has directed ghee as well as oil manufacturers to submit month-wise ex-mill and retail prices of banaspati and cooking oil from July 2018 till date.

The Ministry of Industries and Production had asked the CCP to take up the matter of high prices of cooking oil with the ghee industry association as well as Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA).

It may be noted that retail prices of vegetable ghee had not decreased in the local market last year despite the fact that palm oil prices in the international market fell to $277 during the first four months of 2020.

Article continues after this advertisement

“The ghee industry failed to pass on the relief to the consumer despite reduction of $140 in palm oil prices in the international market in the last few months,” an industry insider informed.

As per the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, palm oil import to Pakistan had enhanced by 57,233 metric tonnes in the last 12 months; Pakistan imported 301,710 metric tonnes of palm oil in January 2021, as compared to 244,477 metric tonnes in January 2020.

Meanwhile, sources informed that the PVMA has also summoned its extraordinary general body meeting on Saturday to discuss a number of issues, including the CCP notices.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIMF cuts FBR’s collection target to Rs4.7tr
Next articleNo debt burden on Pakistan due to CPEC power projects: China
Avatar
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

Pakistan joins Madrid System to protect trademarks in 124 countries

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, Pakistan has formally joined the Madrid System to protect Pakistani trademarks in 124 member countries, making it easier for...
Read more
Automobile

Indus Motor declares Rs4.8bn profit for 1HFY21

The Board of Directors of Indus Motor Company (IMC) has released the company's financial results for the half-year ended December 31, 2020. IMC's combined sales...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Pakistan to save around $3bn under new LNG deal with Qatar: SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said on Friday that Pakistan would save an amount of around $3 billion...
Read more
ENERGY

No debt burden on Pakistan due to CPEC power projects: China

China has said that power projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) did not incur debt burden on Pakistan as they were investment projects. "I...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

Pakistan to save around $3bn under new LNG deal with Qatar:...

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said on Friday that Pakistan would save an amount of around $3 billion...

No debt burden on Pakistan due to CPEC power projects: China

CCP seeks ex-mill, retail price record from ghee, cooking oil makers

IMF cuts FBR’s collection target to Rs4.7tr

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.