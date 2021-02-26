Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

IMF cuts FBR’s collection target to Rs4.7tr

Collection target slashed by Rs263bn; FBR now needs Rs1.8tr in four months

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slashed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s tax collection target from Rs4,963 billion to Rs4,700 billion for the current fiscal year (FY21).

According to sources, the IMF team has agreed for a downward revision in FBR’s collection target by Rs263 billion which would be met through non-tax revenue. The FBR has assured the IMF team that the department can achieve the revised Rs4.7 trillion target.

It is pertinent to mention that the FBR’s performance has been impressive in terms of revenue collection this year; the revenue board has managed to achieve its eight-month collection target of Rs2,898 billion.

The FBR’s revenue clocked in at Rs2,900 billion till February 27, 2021. On the other hand, FBR has issued refunds of around Rs140 billion during this period, in addition to Rs50 billion released under the prime minister’s package.

The FBR now has to collect Rs1,800 billion in the remaining four months of FY21 to achieve its revenue target.

Previous articlePakistan’s widening trade deficit can be restrained through ‘import deletion’ under public-private partnership: PAAPAM
Avatar
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

