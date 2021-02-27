Ex-PSM chief, others acquitted in canteen contract reference

An accountability court on Saturday acquitted all accused, including former chairman of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) Moeen Aftab Sheikh, in a reference against alleged corruption in the canteen contract.

The persons nominated in the canteen contract’s corruption reference were acquitted by an accountability court in Karachi.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the accused were involved in alleged corruption which led PSM to suffer a financial loss worth Rs80 million following the suspicious contract of 19 canteens.

The accused persons included former PSM chairman Moeen Aftab Sheikh, Rafiq Khan, Imtiazul Haq, Asghar, Zahid Ali and others.

Earlier in February last year, an accountability court had acquitted former PSM chairman Moeen Aftab Sheikh over lack of evidence in a corruption reference worth Rs490 million.

Shaikh along with ex-director (commercial) Sameen Asghar had been accused of misuse of authority which caused a massive financial loss to the national exchequer.

Moreover, the accountability court had also acquitted three accused, including Moeen Aftab Sheikh, over lack of evidence in a corruption reference worth Rs900 million in January last year.

PSM ex-chairman Moeen Aftab, director of commercial Sameen Asghar and contractor Abdul Rasheed were nominated in the reference.

It is pertinent to mention that NAB had filed nine corruption references against Moeen Aftab Sheikh.