Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Ex-PSM chief, others acquitted in canteen contract reference

By News Desk

An accountability court on Saturday acquitted all accused, including former chairman of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) Moeen Aftab Sheikh, in a reference against alleged corruption in the canteen contract.

The persons nominated in the canteen contract’s corruption reference were acquitted by an accountability court in Karachi.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the accused were involved in alleged corruption which led PSM to suffer a financial loss worth Rs80 million following the suspicious contract of 19 canteens.

The accused persons included former PSM chairman Moeen Aftab Sheikh, Rafiq Khan, Imtiazul Haq, Asghar, Zahid Ali and others.

Article continues after this advertisement

Earlier in February last year, an accountability court had acquitted former PSM chairman Moeen Aftab Sheikh over lack of evidence in a corruption reference worth Rs490 million.

Shaikh along with ex-director (commercial) Sameen Asghar had been accused of misuse of authority which caused a massive financial loss to the national exchequer.

Moreover, the accountability court had also acquitted three accused, including Moeen Aftab Sheikh, over lack of evidence in a corruption reference worth Rs900 million in January last year.

PSM ex-chairman Moeen Aftab, director of commercial Sameen Asghar and contractor Abdul Rasheed were nominated in the reference.

It is pertinent to mention that NAB had filed nine corruption references against Moeen Aftab Sheikh.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUtility stores run out of sugar
Next articleSindh uplift package to be finalised soon: Asad Umar  
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Aviation

CAA extends travel restrictions for visitors to Pakistan till March 14

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday issued a notification stating that instructions issued on December 31, 2020, regarding standard operating procedures to be...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Sindh uplift package to be finalised soon: Asad Umar  

HYDERABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said the government is committed to finalising the development package for Sindh...
Read more
ECONOMY

Utility stores run out of sugar

ISLAMABAD: Sugar is in short supply at most outlets of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) in the country, with consumers being forced to pay...
Read more
FINANCE

PPL’s half-year profit rises 7pc to Rs26bn

The consolidated profit of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) increased almost 7pc to Rs26.10 billion in the half-year period ended December 31, 2020, mainly due...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Ex-PSM chief, others acquitted in canteen contract reference

An accountability court on Saturday acquitted all accused, including former chairman of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) Moeen Aftab Sheikh, in a reference against...

Utility stores run out of sugar

PPL’s half-year profit rises 7pc to Rs26bn

Biden scores legislative win as House passes $1.9tr Covid-19 relief plan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.