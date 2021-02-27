Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Utility stores run out of sugar

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Sugar is in short supply at most outlets of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) in the country, with consumers being forced to pay extra to purchase the commodity from the open market.

According to sources, sugar has disappeared from utility stores across the country during the past two days, and that consumers are being forced to pay an extra Rs30-Rs35 for the sweetener.

Utility store operators have been told by suppliers that sugar would not be available for the next seven days.

Sources claimed that the USC currently lack the required stock  of sugar, due to which six tenders have been issued to purchase the commodity. However, only 20,000 metric tonnes of sugar were bought on the last tender.

Sources confirmed that it may take one or two weeks for local sugar to be available in stores.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), on the other hand, will issue sugar tenders on March 2. Even after a deal is signed to import the commodity, it may take up to two weeks for the commodity to land in Pakistan.

PPL's half-year profit rises 7pc to Rs26bn
Ex-PSM chief, others acquitted in canteen contract reference
TLTP

