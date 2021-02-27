Sign inSubscribe
FINANCE

PPL’s half-year profit rises 7pc to Rs26bn

By News Desk

The consolidated profit of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) increased almost 7pc to Rs26.10 billion in the half-year period ended December 31, 2020, mainly due to drastic cut in the cost of oil and gas exploration activities, according to a financial report submitted with the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Accordingly, the earnings per share improved to Rs9.59 during the period under review compared to Rs8.98 in the corresponding period of the last year.

The board of directors approved an interim cash dividend for the year ending June 30, 2021, of Rs1.50 per share on ordinary shares and Rs1.50 per share on convertible preference shares.

The dividend will be distributed to those members whose names appear in the register of members of the company at the close of business on April 12, 2021. The oil and gas exploration cost dropped over four-folds to Rs3.26 billion compared to Rs14.26 billion.

Article continues after this advertisement

On a cumulative basis, net sales declined 12pc, settling at Rs75.54 billion during the half year under review due to drop in Sui wellhead price by 8pc, 1pc drop in gas production and 32pc fall in oil prices.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBiden scores legislative win as House passes $1.9tr Covid-19 relief plan
Next articleUtility stores run out of sugar
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Aviation

CAA extends travel restrictions for visitors to Pakistan till March 14

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday issued a notification stating that instructions issued on December 31, 2020, regarding standard operating procedures to be...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Sindh uplift package to be finalised soon: Asad Umar  

HYDERABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said the government is committed to finalising the development package for Sindh...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ex-PSM chief, others acquitted in canteen contract reference

An accountability court on Saturday acquitted all accused, including former chairman of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) Moeen Aftab Sheikh, in a reference against...
Read more
ECONOMY

Utility stores run out of sugar

ISLAMABAD: Sugar is in short supply at most outlets of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) in the country, with consumers being forced to pay...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Ex-PSM chief, others acquitted in canteen contract reference

An accountability court on Saturday acquitted all accused, including former chairman of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) Moeen Aftab Sheikh, in a reference against...

Utility stores run out of sugar

PPL’s half-year profit rises 7pc to Rs26bn

Biden scores legislative win as House passes $1.9tr Covid-19 relief plan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.