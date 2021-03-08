Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Pakistan to contribute $3m to SAARC Covid-I9 Emergency Fund

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to contribute $3 million towards the SAARC Covid-I9 Emergency Fund.

According to sources, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested the federal cabinet, meeting of which will be chaired by the prime minister on Tuesday, to approve a contribution of $3 million towards the SAARC Covid-I9 Emergency Fund.

Pakistan had earlier pledged $3 million towards the said emergency fund. At the time of the announcement, it was proposed that contributions pledged by the member states may be disbursed through the SAARC Secretariat after finalization of necessary modalities its consultation with the member states.

However, sources said, instead of placing the pledged contribution with the secretariat, member states chose to disburse their contributions bilaterally.

“Accordingly, to fulfil Pakistan’s commitment towards the SAARC Covid-I9 Emergency Fund, it would be appropriate for us to disburse our pledged contribution among the SAARC member states bilaterally,” an insider informed.

