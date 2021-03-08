Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Apex committee reviews progress on GB uplift package

Asad Umar stresses regional power grid in Gilgit-Baltistan; directs IT ministry to finalise the auction of 3G and 4G licences

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: The third meeting of the apex committee, constituted by the government to introduce a historic development package for Gilgit-Baltistan, reviewed the progress on proposed projects/schemes on Monday.

During the meeting, chaired by Planning Development & Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar, projects related to public sector, non-PSDP initiatives, as well as public-private partnership (PPP) were discussed in detail.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, secretaries of Kashmir Affairs and GB ministry, planning ministry and water & power ministry, National Highway Authority chairman, PPP Authority CEO and GB additional chief secretary were also present on the occasion.

As per details, the GB additional chief secretary briefed the minister on projects in priority sectors such as clean/hydropower energy, health, education & skill development, tourism, private sector development, agriculture, women development, social welfare and youth.

Article continues after this advertisement

The meeting was informed that all provincial departments are in contact with relevant federal ministries/divisions, and that PC-Is of the shortlisted schemes are being prepared by the respective departments.

Asad Umar stated that the GB power sector should have a regional grid of its own, as connection to the grid posed a challenge due to the distance involved. He said that the aim of GB development package on the energy side is not only to produce electricity but also to build the right institutional and regulatory framework that could ensure better transmission and distribution capacity.

He directed the Ministry of IT and PTA to finalise the auction of 3G and 4G licences in GB on priority basis, as importance of IT in remote areas is much bigger than large cities of Pakistan. “Economic activities in remote areas will only be possible through strong IT infrastructure in the future,” he opined.

Asad Umar directed the PPP Authority to assist the GB government in strengthening the GB PPP Unit and help in the identification of private sector partners. He also called on the Board of Investment to hold roadshows in two or three different cities of Pakistan where the federal and provincial governments could jointly market available public-private opportunities to potential investors.

In addition, the minister directed the planning ministry to devise a strategy to build the capacity of GB officers. He ordered ministries/divisions to complete the feasibility and submit the PC-Is of all projects to the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) so that activities on ground could start as early as possible.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan to contribute $3m to SAARC Covid-I9 Emergency Fund
Next articleCDWP approves six development projects worth Rs52bn
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Govt to present money bill in Senate tomorrow

Govt may withdraw tax exemptions given to the corporate sector
Read more
Agriculture

Finance minister for speedy implementation of Agriculture Transformation Plan

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has reiterated the government's firm commitment to uplift the agriculture sector through effective and speedy implementation of...
Read more
ECONOMY

Pakistan, Uzbekistan discuss transit, preferential trade agreements

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to enhance trade relations while discussing the progress made on bilateral transit trade agreement, Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), banking...
Read more
HEADLINES

JICA provides $1.3m to ensure food security in locust-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) would provide $1.3 million to Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) to support pest...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

JICA provides $1.3m to ensure food security in locust-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) would provide $1.3 million to Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) to support pest...

CDWP approves six development projects worth Rs52bn

Apex committee reviews progress on GB uplift package

Pakistan to contribute $3m to SAARC Covid-I9 Emergency Fund

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.