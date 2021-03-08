Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

CDWP approves six development projects worth Rs52bn

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved six development projects at an estimated cost of Rs52 billion.

According to details, two projects related to transport & communications sector and four related to the water resources sector were approved during the meeting, which was chaired by Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

Projects related to the transport & communications sector included ‘Construction of Black Top Road from Duki to Chamalang (105km) with Link Road (55km)’ worth Rs6.51 billion; and ‘Widening, Improvement and Reconstruction of Road from Khani Cross to Ziarat (70km) and Ziarat to Sanjani (64km)’ worth Rs9.75 billion.

Similarly, approved projects in the water resources sector included ‘Restoration & Revamping of Mehmoodabad Nullah and its Tributaries’ worth Rs8.65 billion; ‘Restoration & Revamping of Gujjar Nullah’ worth Rs9.98 billion; ‘Restoration & Revamping of Orangi Nullah’ worth Rs9.05 billion; and ‘Restoration & Revamping of Lyari & Malir Rivers with Associated Tributaries’ worth Rs8.003 billion.

Article continues after this advertisement

The projects were presented by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleApex committee reviews progress on GB uplift package
Next articleJICA provides $1.3m to ensure food security in locust-hit areas
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Govt to present money bill in Senate tomorrow

Govt may withdraw tax exemptions given to the corporate sector
Read more
Agriculture

Finance minister for speedy implementation of Agriculture Transformation Plan

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has reiterated the government's firm commitment to uplift the agriculture sector through effective and speedy implementation of...
Read more
ECONOMY

Pakistan, Uzbekistan discuss transit, preferential trade agreements

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to enhance trade relations while discussing the progress made on bilateral transit trade agreement, Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), banking...
Read more
HEADLINES

JICA provides $1.3m to ensure food security in locust-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) would provide $1.3 million to Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) to support pest...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

JICA provides $1.3m to ensure food security in locust-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) would provide $1.3 million to Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) to support pest...

CDWP approves six development projects worth Rs52bn

Apex committee reviews progress on GB uplift package

Pakistan to contribute $3m to SAARC Covid-I9 Emergency Fund

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.