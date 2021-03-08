CDWP approves six development projects worth Rs52bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved six development projects at an estimated cost of Rs52 billion.

According to details, two projects related to transport & communications sector and four related to the water resources sector were approved during the meeting, which was chaired by Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

Projects related to the transport & communications sector included ‘Construction of Black Top Road from Duki to Chamalang (105km) with Link Road (55km)’ worth Rs6.51 billion; and ‘Widening, Improvement and Reconstruction of Road from Khani Cross to Ziarat (70km) and Ziarat to Sanjani (64km)’ worth Rs9.75 billion.

Similarly, approved projects in the water resources sector included ‘Restoration & Revamping of Mehmoodabad Nullah and its Tributaries’ worth Rs8.65 billion; ‘Restoration & Revamping of Gujjar Nullah’ worth Rs9.98 billion; ‘Restoration & Revamping of Orangi Nullah’ worth Rs9.05 billion; and ‘Restoration & Revamping of Lyari & Malir Rivers with Associated Tributaries’ worth Rs8.003 billion.

The projects were presented by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).